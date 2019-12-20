Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Advice & Confessions / Self Fulfillment – An Invitation to Greatness

Self Fulfillment – An Invitation to Greatness

The purpose of our lives is to become our authentic self.

by Leave a Comment

Have you ever reached a point in your life when you wondered what on earth you were doing here? I have, several times in fact. Loss and failure have usually ushered this questioning into my wounded thoughts.

It stands to reason we don’t stop to look at our lives when things are working. Success is intoxicating and we don’t want to do anything to rock that boat. No one stops to question themselves in the middle of our glory as we rush forward towards our goals. It takes getting hit over the head with the proverbial 2″ x 4″ of failure to get us to reconsider our direction.

True success comes from within  

There is an idiom by an anonymous author that states;

Be careful what you wish for you just might get it.

In the past, I never quite understood the message from this old saying. But now I know, the fact is that the Universe/Higher Consciousness/God has two ways of getting our attention; one is to keep us from accomplishing our dreams and the other is to grant us what we desire.

Anyone can understand how failure can break down a person’s confidence enough to cause him/her to reconsider their methods. But it is a challenge to comprehend how getting what you want can usher in a dark night of the soul, with all of its self-doubt and confusion.

This is exactly what happened to me during my 25-year career with the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).  From early on at CDOT, I targeted as my dream job becoming the head of the Denver area engineering district. For ten years, I pursued this goal with abandon. No project or title was too complex for me to take as long as it would catapult me into my goal.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Then it happened, in 1991 I was named to my desired position. My elation lasted a week before the dark clouds of dissatisfaction gathered inside me. Now what? I questioned. What is there for me to do now? During the dozen sleepless nights of self-questioning that followed, I fell into a deep depression.

Family and friends could not understand what had befallen me. I could not explain it to others, even less, to myself. I was confused, God had granted my dream. Yet, despite my worldly success, I felt empty inside. The predominant thought rattling inside my head was that I had climbed the ladder of success only to find that I had placed it on the wrong wall.

You must crack some eggs to make an omelet

Comedian Jim Carrey knows what he is talking about when he says;

“I wish everyone could get rich and famous and do everything they ever dreamed of so they can see that it’s not the answer.”

The worldly things we attain do not define our joy and purpose. These come from connecting to our Higher Selves so we may live more authentically. But, when we have detoured, as I did, from this sacred path, we will not know to change course until we feel the inner sense of emptiness, emotional pain and depression that accompanies being lost.

If you are in the middle of inner suffering, it is important to remember that a Higher Spirit/God is not handing this to you as a punishment for your sins. On the contrary, this Higher Consciousness passes no judgement on your actions. Our creator allows us to pursue our life in the manner we see fit.

God/Universe/Higher Power wants us to find our way into the higher selves, but we diverged from that path when we began conforming to the views and values of the material world around us.

For three years, I battled my depression, and it was not until I understood that what gave joy to my work was when I aligned with others to help create wonderful projects that helped our community. When I saw that my life’s meaning was attached to creating a greater good for others, my depression and self-seeking evaporated like morning dew under a blazing sun.

It is difficult to dismantle the walls our ego helped us build, but it is a necessary part of our evolution. Almost always, it takes an awakening for our Higher Selves to break through. This is the main role failure and/or disenchantment have in our lives. Their presence is an invitation to open ourselves up to the life and wisdom that have always been within us.

Unless you are interested in losing some teeth, I would not go up to a person who is suffering great emotional pain and congratulate them for their opportunity to grow. However, you can quietly rejoice in their moment of doubt and the opportunity to grow they are being encouraged to take.

Remember, paying gratitude for your life forward will fill you with joy and contentment.

Previously published here and reprinted with the author’s permission.

◊♦◊

Sign up for our Writing Prompts email to receive writing inspiration in your inbox twice per week.

Photo: Shutterstock

About Guillermo Vidal

Published Author/Speaker/Mentor/Explorer/Survivor/Seeker of Truth. Sharing my life lessons to help you discover your greatest life. I am a native of Cuba who immigrated without my parents to the United States when I was ten years old. Spending most of my life in Colorado, I was able to overcome the challenges of poverty, discrimination and culture shock faced by most immigrants. After graduating as a civil engineer, I had a long career in the public sector. During that time, I held various high positions culminating with my tenure as the 44th Mayor of the City and County of Denver. I have unparalleled life experiences that have taught me great wisdom about life and how to become your most authentic person and live life without fear. Follow me here: guillermovidal.me If you found what you read helpful to find the meaning and purpose of your life, subscribe to my weekly newsletter on my website and receive my blog directly to your email. You can also follow me on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. share it with family and friends

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.