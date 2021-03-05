Six Reasons Why I Find It Difficult To Change

—

There was a time when it was hard for me to get rid of bad habits, anxiety, distrust. It started at school where I was bullied by my schoolmates. I tried to change it but plans was unsuccessful.

Once, a friend of mine said, “Alex, if you want to create a wonderful life, you must become an emotionally strong person. You can do it only by changing your mindset and habits. It’s all you need to do.”

What do you think changed when I heard this brilliant suggestion?

Well, nothing. Absolutely nothing.

There were reasons for this. I will list them in a moment!

Six reasons why I found it difficult to change.

1. Changing your mindset is no fun activity and takes more energy than staring at your computer screen.

Have you tried reading a serious book like Emanuel Cant’s “The Metaphysics of Morals”? Reading it can cause you to break a leg! Oh yes, useful books are often quite complicated, so reading them isn’t particularly enticing. Think about it: who would find it interesting to delve into their own head and clean up any existing mess? Where I was concerned, I disliked cleaning my room. I loathed dusting, so when I thought about the need to clear the dust off from the value in my subconscious mind, I would immediately turn on one of my favorite video games. Back then, I enjoyed playing Return to Castle Wolfenstein, Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory, and Counter-Strike. Playing games was far easier than working on goals.

2. I was afraid of losing what I had.

Once, when I was a child, I went out for a walk in nearby woods. I found a pocketknife on my way. It was shiny as new, as though it had just been bought from the store. I was pleased. I remembered that I had another knife in my pocket. With one knife in each hand, I started throwing them into the ground. I soon lost my old knife. I cried. I should have been happy over having found a new one, but instead, I was immersed in sadness and focused on my loss.

We, people, are strange creatures. After discovering something new, we focus on what is old and obsolete. We do the same with habits and human traits, which we are afraid of losing. When we lose old habits, we feel as though we’ve been robbed. It seems to us that by changing, we will lose our old identity.

If you are afraid to give up your old self, I suggest asking yourself what’s more important: a) remaining as you are, cherishing your old doubts and bad habits; or b) forming yourself from new qualities/traits, becoming a wiser person.

3. I was unable to admit my fault

I’m sure you know people who are unable to admit their faults. Such people don’t change. Or maybe I’m wrong? Imagine a couple who fights three times a day. They could hear each other out and change, but they can’t grasp the fact that only those who take responsibility into their own hands can effect change.

Unfortunately, I was unable to admit my mistakes in the past. Therefore, I blamed others for thousands of failures. It seemed to me that if I found successful acquaintances, I would become like them in a matter of seconds. However, I didn’t dedicate time to surround myself with successful people. Therefore, I blamed people who didn’t invite me to the parties where successful people gathered.

4. I was lazy.

I’m sure you must know a lazy person who rests all the time. They don’t do anything but only watch TV and YouTube. I was one of them. Of course, I wanted to achieve my dreams, but I didn’t know how to do it; therefore, I dreamed someone would take my brain out of my skull and squeeze all the worst human qualities out of it.

5. We are not sure if the time invested in self-development will pay off.

Once, while visiting a bookstore, I asked the clerk whether self-help books would really help me. She began to laugh. Yes, we humans want guarantees. We would like the seller to provide us with a signed and notarized document that promises three million dollars in compensation if the book doesn’t penetrate our brains and manage our bad habits. As the seller couldn’t offer me the guarantee I sought, it was hard for me to believe that I would find happiness, peace, and success. When you disbelieve, you refuse to do what you have to do.

Now you understand how many cockroaches were in my head. There was no denying that I had to do something. I had to convince myself that self-development is more important than money, relationships, sex, computer games, and alcohol. In other words, I had to figure out a way to sell myself the belief that changing my mindset was a priority job. To achieve my goal, I had to be more cunning than Winston, a brand that convinced me to buy their cigarettes. I had to be more resourceful than Snickers, who, for some reason, always manage to get right next to the cash register. In other words, I had to create a COMMERCIAL for myself that would convince me that I needed to change. Besides, I had to put the ad in a place where I could see it every day. Unfortunately, I didn’t have time for that, given that business, money, and women were more important to me than my personality development/growth.

In your pursuit of happiness/fulfillment, you will come across many uneducated people who will try to convince you that self-education doesn’t work. There will also be those who claim that changing your habits and mindset is unrealistic and that everything depends on your DNA. However, research has demonstrated that although DNA plays an influence, mindset can be changed with self-development. Moreover, it has been proven that certain bad habits can be eliminated after 14-17 days. Be sure to invest time in your self-development and read a thick self-help book written by professionals that works. Try this book: Self Help That Works

6. “I don’t have a good mentor.” “I have shoddy DNA.” I was full of excuses.

It was my truth: I didn’t have a good mentor. But others did; that’s why they were successful from childhood. After all, that’s a good excuse, right? Oh yes, I loved to come up with excuses. Nevertheless, when you do the same thing for many years, you eventually get fed up. So I stopped complaining. I changed my life, my mindset. Today, I’m happier than God is. Since I have a lot of experience, I will pass it on to you. Order 12 Free Tips! They are excellent, revolutionary, and completely free! Start here: 12 life-changing missions

