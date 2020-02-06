Socks Disappearing in the Laundry and Other Life Mysteries

—

We are not even at the end of January and I have already lost my third sock in the laundry. Now, every time I open the sock drawer, I am reminded of this mishap by the three lone sock soldiers sitting idly waiting to hear news about their missing mates.

This is a mystery, for I have looked everywhere for these socks to no avail. I have searched within and without the washer and dryer, but there is no sign of them. They are lost in dirty sock oblivion. Someday, they may return home but, for now, I don’t know where they reside.

There is no rational explanation for why my socks go missing so often. Why socks? Why doesn’t this happen to my underwear or t-shirts?

There are events in life that cannot be explained

Ruminating about my lost socks reminds me about the mysteries of life. There is so much we don’t know or understand. This is particularly true when difficult things happen, like the loss of a loved one, a layoff, or a divorce. During times like these, we feel blindsided and don’t know where to look for answers.

Is this the human condition? Is it our fate to have our peaceful lives disrupted by events that are out of our control? Are these some sort of punishment for our imperfections? Is it karma?

When things don’t contain an explanation, we must rely on faith to motivate us on our way. The basis of faith is up to you. You can choose to view yourself as a victim whom Higher Forces will undoubtedly make suffer in the future. If this is what you believe in, then your life will unfold as you think.

You can also choose to see yourself as an evolving being that is being trained by a Higher Power to become greater. This is the faith I choose and, although I still lose socks, I can perceive the hand of a Higher Being in my life.

Either choice is valid, as there are many roads we can select to help in our further development.

Faith can be difficult at times

It is not so simple to put your complete trust or confidence in someone whom defies your ability to understand. Faith in a Supernatural Power may bring ridicule or rejection from people close to you, especially those who put their trust on the material rewards of our world. Yet, I have been around long enough to comprehend that the things of the world are illusory, and they don’t contain the joy and fulfillment you thought they would bring.

Faith in something influences your perspective. In turn, perspective fuels your thoughts and beliefs. What you think and believe creates your world, for thoughts are things. Choose the negative and that becomes the state of your life. Choose positive and your life will blossom in wonderful ways you never imagined.

We are spiritual beings learning to develop, learn and grow through our human experience. Everything in our lives, people, experiences and, yes, lost socks, have purpose. This is why I think the Roman Emperor and Stoic philosopher, Marcus Aurelius, was correct when he said,

“Accept the things, to which fate binds you, and love the people with whom fate brings you, but do so with all your heart.”

You don’t have to understand everything, but you can have faith that there is a Higher Consciousness at work in your life for your greatest benefit.

Remember, paying gratitude for your life forward will reward you with joy and contentment.

