Stop Doing. Start Being to Actualise a Different Future. [Podcast]

If you replaced doing more with being more, and busy-ness with relaxation what would be possible for you to create for you and the world? Let’s explore a few things that we think creates money, change, your value and worth – and look at it from a completely different place.
Simone Milasas shares what a trip to Margaret River in Western Australia gave her the space to dive deeper and enjoy the exploration into creating in a totally different way.
In this podcast you get to explore:
- Tools you can use when your body experiences pain.
- Relaxation could be more productive than being busy!
- Hoarding energy v’s letting go of control
- What is a predetermined reality and what else is possible now?
Links mentioned in this episode:
The Clearing Statement
Classes with Simone
Getting Out Of Debt Joyfully Book
Getting Out Of Debt Free Video Series
This post was previously published on Simonemilasas.com.
