Home / Advice & Confessions / Stop Doing. Start Being to Actualise a Different Future. [Podcast]

Stop Doing. Start Being to Actualise a Different Future. [Podcast]

Simone Milasas shares what a trip to Margaret River in Western Australia gave her the space to dive deeper and enjoy the exploration into creating in a totally different way.

by

 

By Danielle

.

.

If you replaced doing more with being more, and busy-ness with relaxation what would be possible for you to create for you and the world? Let’s explore a few things that we think creates money, change, your value and worth – and look at it from a completely different place.

Simone Milasas shares what a trip to Margaret River in Western Australia gave her the space to dive deeper and enjoy the exploration into creating in a totally different way.

In this podcast you get to explore:

  • Tools you can use when your body experiences pain.
  • Relaxation could be more productive than being busy!
  • Hoarding energy v’s letting go of control
  • What is a predetermined reality and what else is possible now?

 

Links mentioned in this episode:

The Clearing Statement
Classes with Simone
Getting Out Of Debt Joyfully Book
Getting Out Of Debt Free Video Series

This post was previously published on Simonemilasas.com.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

About The Art and Industry of Business and Living Podcast

Welcome to a totally different podcast – The Art & Industry of Business & Living! Where we speak to people about creating a greater future in business, money and financial choices that not only benefit people, but also the planet. Your life is your business.



