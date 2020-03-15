Get Daily Email
Home / Advice & Confessions / The Art of Being Insanely Irresistible

The Art of Being Insanely Irresistible

A better life through embracing your talents, skills, and experiences

by Leave a Comment

By 

Are you committed to your life every day? What is the energy of being you?

Susanna Mittermaier shares some timely advice that will give you the motivation you need to start changing your life for the better.

On today’s podcast:

  • Brilliance begins when normality ends
  • Psychiatry deals with what’s wrong about people, but what about looking at what’s right?
  • Choosing not to be what people expect you to be
  • What if we created a world where ease is normal rather than problems?
  • Using your awareness against yourself

 

 

Previously published on SimoneMilasas.com

 

Photo credit: istockphoto

About The Art and Industry of Business and Living Podcast

Welcome to a totally different podcast – The Art & Industry of Business & Living! Where we speak to people about creating a greater future in business, money and financial choices that not only benefit people, but also the planet. Your life is your business.

