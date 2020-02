The Freedom Trap of Entrepreneurship—And Life

So why do we continually set ourselves up for failure? Why are our goals so black and white?

This is where society has swept in and screwed us all up. And, of course, we do a splendid job in helping society out. We keep taking the bait and clicking on toxic messages delivered by those who only have their best interests at heart.

And then what happens? Stress. On a massive scale. Which too often results in a life not lived.

Working for yourself might not be for you. Embrace it. That’s amazing. It should be celebrated. You should never allow anyone to make you feel bad for it. Or tell you that you’ll never be extraordinary because of it.

All this ordinary, extraordinary talk is bullsh*t. Are you enjoying your life or not? Ordinary is a word deliberately used to put you down.

Some of the most stressed-out people I know are entrepreneurs. Financially free but emotionally enslaved. Or both financially and emotionally enslaved.

With every success they continue to chase, they struggle to see how this further enslaves them. They’ve given up their identity to an ideology. They’re not busy living. They’re busy postponing. Postponing life until the next thing gets done.

It’s a trap. You’ll never be done. Our minds are programmed to constantly challenge us. We always have to grow. Otherwise, we die. To grow we need a challenge. In essence, every time we break free, we will find a new challenge to entrap us once again…

I’d argue this is a good thing. As long as we are aware and don’t get too caught up in it. It prevents life from becoming boring. It keeps it interesting. And ensures we keep fighting for those freedom tickets which allow us to experience for a minute what it’s likely to be truly free.

For me, the research keeps coming back to people and experiences. And dogs. Seriously, if you don’t have a dog, why not?

These are my freedom tickets. The more experiences and the better relationships I have, the better my life will be.

Don’t fall for the trap. There is always a price to pay for freedom. Maybe it’s entrepreneurship for you. Maybe it’s not. But you better ask yourself, what’s the price you’re willing to pay?

