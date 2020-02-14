The Freedom Trap of Entrepreneurship—And Life

Sounds nice, doesn’t it? Freedom was always my biggest motivator in life—the holy grail. I didn’t want to take sh*t from anybody. Complete independence is what I was after. To be bound by nobody. To answer to no one. Emotional freedom. Financial freedom. The whole shebang. Full stop. F*ck you. Period. That kind of freedom…

The Oxford dictionaries version of freedom.

Now, I’ve done some dumb sh*t in my life. I once emailed my Dad by accident telling him how good—and cheap—a certain mind-altering substance was in Argentina. And not even that compares to just how dumb my aspirations for complete freedom were.

For me, freedom was more important than wealth, relationships, experiences, and respect. Because it encompassed it all. And if I could achieve it, nothing else would matter. I’d have won the game of life.

But freedom isn’t free…

It comes with a hefty price tag. A burden many have no interest in paying. And a price they often find out too late.

Are you driven by a desire to be free?

You’re not on your own. Freedom is sold everywhere. We all want it—this perfect life painted for us by somebody selling something.

And that’s fine. However, the consequences of buying into it all can often be severe.

Nowhere is the desire for freedom more evident than in the rise of entrepreneurship. Or whatever you want to call it? Every kid and his fiddle wants to be one.

In the ’80s, it was trippin’. Today, entrepreneurship appears to be the ultimate ticket for freedom seekers.