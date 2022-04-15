The Strength & Courage of Allowance [Podcast]

By Danielle

It takes courage and strength to be in allowance. If you are familiar with the tool of being in allowance, from Access Consciousness maybe this journey of feeling like a doormat allowing yourself to be walked all over and being tolerant of difficult situations, or forcing yourself to be in a zen-like state where you are trying to make yourself feel everything is okay and you don’t need to react, might sound familiar on the journey to discovering what it is to be in total allowance…and if you have never even heard of this life-changing tool fear not because Simone Milasas and her guest this week, Emily Russell are going to explore this with you.

This is a game-changer in the way you engage with the people and the world around you, even the way you look and think about yourself!



In this episode you get to explore:

Being the rock in the stream…. and how to be at ease with everything that is going on around you.

Recognising when you are tolerating situations rather than exploring what is actually going to work here and having the courage to explore that.

How you stop creation and what you can choose instead by being in allowance.

Stop being a doormat and how to do that without being confrontational.

Truly finding what works, not just for you but for everyone involved.

Links mentioned in this episode:

The Clearing Statement www.theclearingstatement.com

Stop Judging Your Body Telecall www.simonemilasas.com/stop

Stop Looking For Results With Your Body Telecall www.simonemilasas.com/stop2

Relationships Done Different Online Class in May https://www.accessconsciousness.com/en/class-catalog/access-special-classes/relationships-done-different/Relationships-Done-Different_637487402330883703/

This post was previously published on Simonemilasas.com.

Photo credit: istock