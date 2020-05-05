There comes a time when all those let-me-teach-you-how-to-be-productive-and -maintain-balance stuff is way too much.

I mean, we get it. I highly doubt there is anyone out there not knowing how to boost their productivity, self-esteem, work ethics; how to win at arguments, how to think positively and how to change diapers.

But what if someone needs a quick how-to on the most effective ways of ruining their lives?

Now that’s a story to share.

Trust me, I’ve done the paperwork. Today I’m sharing a step-by-step guide on how to surely destroy your possibilities for a brighter, lighter, happier future.

Because sometimes we learn from bad influence. If you’re sick of listening to all those successful people sharing their own views on their own achievements, then fright not — I’m here today to make you feel less like a failure. You’ll see — I sucked at life more than you would ever do.

The ultimate guide to ruining your life: a crash course

Follow these simple steps and by no time you will witness people leaving, jobs evaporating, opportunities crumbling.

…

1. Let your insecurities kick right in

Everyone feels insecure from time to time. It’s only natural since no one is truly a superhero that saves the day.

What I mean in this essential first step is to let your insecurities become the biggest aspect of your life. Let them control your self-esteem, as well as your decision-making process. Every time there is an opportunity for you in life, please kindly remind yourself that it’s more likely for you to win the lottery than to do the job right.

Do you wish to apply for that fantastic job? Oh, come on! Instead, convince yourself that you are not worthy enough and spend the day procrastinating on your couch.

Do you wish to go on a date with that fantastic someone? Please — be aware of the fact that they would most certainly meet someone brighter and in better shape than you. Kindly reject their offer and spend the day feeling sorry for yourself. Adopt a cat and don’t stop until you find yourself with at least a dozen furry friends.

2. Learn nothing new every day

Now that’s a tricky one.

People are curious creatures. It’s only natural for us to be curious about life. But if you want to truly devastate your chances of a great one, then you must not indulge yourself in knowledge and self-improvement.

It goes like this — count on whatever you managed to learn up until college and stop there. Praise your illiteracy, avoid taking extra classes. Don’t travel around the world. Better yet — never leave your home town. If you ever feel the urge to explore — do so on Google Maps.

3. Miss every single opportunity

You must not take risks. All you have to do is to maintain that from 9 to 5 job of yours that makes you so miserable every single day. Never quit. Let your boss convince you you are the worst employee out there.

If you go out with friends and meet a great stranger, ignore them and beg for them to leave soon. Engage in small talks all the time and don’t risk it learning something new (take a look at step 2).

4. Give up on people way too soon

As soon as anyone expresses a flaw, you’re out.

You had an argument with your significant other? Great, now break up with them on the spot. Never try to work things out with people. Avoid giving space, avoid trying to understand, avoid accepting their point of view.

Don’t put any effort into building meaningful relationships. Despise people’s weaknesses and give up on them as soon as they show you one of those.

5. Give up on people way too late

Oh, that’s the easiest step of them all.

Stay in that narcissistic relationship and let the other person make you feel awful about yourself every single day.

It’s crucial for you to marry the one who doesn’t enrich your life in any way.

Consider living with someone who:

doesn’t appreciate you;

doesn’t support your goals (if you have any);

constantly whines about insignificant things;

is a couch-potato;

is rude to your family and friends;

takes you for granted;

does absolutely nothing with their life;

is lazy and self-sufficient;

convinces you that life is all about washing the dishes;

… and on and on. You get the idea. Surround yourself with people you don’t particularly like and avoid those who would make you smile just like that.

6. Let your physical and emotional health deteriorate

Don’t work out, don’t take supplements such as vitamins. Eat bad food constantly and gain weight by the minute.

Miss out doctor appointments and have no interest in shaping a nice body. Ignore chronic pains, drink plenty of alcohol, smoke like a chimney.

Avoid self-analyses. Ignore what worries you and take no action in setting your shit straight. Don’t ever talk about feelings, don’t express yourself in any way. Bottle up everything that bugs you. In this way, an emotional burn out is guaranteed and that’s essential for you to ruin your life.

Be proud to never have visited a therapist. Convince yourself it’s not a big deal that you find no purpose in your life whatsoever.

…

You see? Nothing fancy about destroying your chances of maintaining a happy meaningful life.

If you checked all of the above, then congratulations — you are the most miserable version of a human out there.

—

