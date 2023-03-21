Three Years On: Honoring the Waning of the Pandemic

It is now March 19, 2023. Three years ago, the world entered a whirlwind of panic and fear, precipitated by a pandemic of uncertain origin. Was it a lab leak in China that sent us all ducking for cover, or an animal to human crossover? The jury is still out on that. Regardless of which is true, the impact will echo into eternity. At that time, I was working in an office, seeing clients at my group psychotherapy practice. My grandson had been born a few months earlier; the best experience of our family’s year. I was out and about in the world, offering Cuddle Party workshops and Free Hugs events with my group Hugmobsters Armed With Love. As if a car stopped short, with a moment to spare before crashing into the vehicle in front of it, that all came to a halt. My world shrunk considerably and for 11 weeks I didn’t see my family who live less than 30 minutes away, and I ached to hold my grandson who, as my son predicted before his birth, was the center of my universe. The combination of daily video or photo exchange and Facetime had to suffice until we all felt safe to be in each other’s presence again. I stayed in touch with other family members and friends via the marvels of modern technology, such as Facebook and Zoom.

That first Passover of 2020, I joined far-flung friends at a Zoom Seder in which we were sequestered in our homes, with our ritual items and food in front of us and each other’s company to tell the story of the Exodus from Egypt, chant the prayers and offer gratitude for our freedom. I didn’t feel very free at that point, but it helped me to fend off depression and anxiety in increments. I am not prone to either, but I could feel them creeping up on me as I simultaneously was called on to hold space for my clients and guide them through their mental health challenges, some exacerbated by the pandemic. Life in the time of COVID felt both dystopic and hopeful.

The hope came from people who rose to the occasion and did good work. Front- line workers, deemed essential were lauded for their service. Medical professionals, store clerks and cashiers, teachers, sanitary engineers, therapists, delivery people, and food service workers received the recognition they deserve with parades, serenades, donations of meals, discounts from local merchants and banners placed in front of their workplaces. I know people in all of those categories and they did their level best to hold fear at bay while they went about their business, doing what they could to protect themselves and their families from the deadly disease. I bow to teachers and families who shepherded their children through, weird, to say the least, school years. I honor the students who had to pivot as well. Although I supported the stay-at-home rules, I know it had an impact on them. For some, it was blessed relief from social anxiety since they were in their own homes where they were not required to interact face to face in school. For others, it was terribly isolating. Even so, the other option, at the beginning, was potential serious illness and death. My daughter in law is a teacher, so I witnessed first-hand, the work involved as she set up a makeshift classroom in the house and did online classes with her Special Ed students.

Once the vaccines became available, I was eager to receive mine. As someone with cardiac and respiratory conditions, I am considered high risk. As a result, I was able to stave off illness until May 2022 and even so, it was mild. I would not have known I even had it if I had not taken an at home test. If there is any good news around it, my son, daughter in law, grandson and I all had it together, which meant we didn’t need to quarantine from each other. I was prescribed Paxlovid which kicked COVID’s butt in a few days. The only downside was the yukky taste, well worth it. My granddaughter was born shortly after that and blessedly, she has been well.

My counseling practice pivoted to on line sessions in 2020 and although I wasn’t sure how to make it feel as connected as it was in person, it really did work well. It was more convenient for my clients, since they didn’t need to drive to my office, I got a better sense of their lives since I could see their homes behind them. Sometimes children and animals meandered through. I set up a cozy office in my home, which also was of benefit to me since I had easy access to my own amenities, which included a mini gym I had set up in my living room, which included a recumbent bike, yoga mat, mini rebounder, hand weights and a big exercise ball. In between clients, I could take a brief break there. Three years out, I still see the majority of my clients on line with a few coming to my office where we wear masks still, since the company is owned by a hospital and we adhere to their rules.

One of my fears at the onset, was that we would never be able to hug again. I was incredulous that we, as human beings could be created, hardwired for nurturing touch, only to be deprived of that essential nutrient. I had a vivid dream that assured me that we would hug again but initially only back to back or back to front, like spooning. I learned to self soothe with hugs, blankets, soft clothes, pillows, self-massage, and tree hugging. The first mammal I hugged that summer was my cousin Jody’s dog Maddy. My cousin and I sat farther apart that the recommended six feet as she was on her deck, and I was on a beach chair in the middle of her back yard as muddy Maddy dashed back and forth between us. I cried as this chocolate Lab who thinks she is a lap dog jump on me.

I wrote this during the depths of the pandemic:

“In that betwixt and between state of trusting in the Highest Good outcome and being aware of ‘what is’ at the moment. I have been upping the amps on my God-versations. Spirit and I have been having it out over the current crisis. I ask if God is all-powerful, why does He/She/It allow these horrific events to take place? Is it because we are all meant to come together over this? Is it because we were not able to learn the lessons of cooperation and mutual support in an easier way? Is it because we need to understand that disease is inanimate and knows no borders, boundaries, and nationalities?

I am grateful for the love and support of family and friends as I am hunkering down here.

I am grateful for now being able to work with my clients via telehealth so they don’t need to come into the office.

I am grateful for the good health that I intend to remain that way.

I am grateful for work that I love that supports me well.

I am grateful that I can process my own fears with people I trust.

I am grateful for all of those whose work is considered essential, and they need to go in. When I have been getting feisty with God, I said, “Look, these folks (me included) are required to come into work. You’d better protect them.” I’ve tapped into the protection of the ancestors, the angels, the power of love.

I am grateful for the musicians and teachers who have been doing live streams to boost our spirits.

I am grateful for my writing that keeps me sane and vertical.

Never again, will I take anything in my life for granted.

We will get through this together. Sending you much love and hugs from here.”

I experienced re-entry hesitation after vaccines, while still wearing a mask. Now, I am out and about again, but still, having gotten accustomed to hunkering down at home, this social butterfly has not yet expanded her wings as she had prior to three years ago. I have been cautiously attending small gatherings, to the movies wearing a mask, eating in restaurants and gradually hugging again. I traveled to Ohio last October to offer my first TEDx talk and rarely wore a mask.

Three years on, I am grateful that those I know and love, made it safely through and if they had COVID, are healing. I offer prayers of support for those who passed from this world to the next, including parents of three friends who succumbed to the disease. May this be a wakeup call, that we need each other, that our family and friends are our treasures and that, together, we can get through the harshest challenges.

This song helped to get me through.

