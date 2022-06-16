To Be Happy, You Should Focus on Yourself and Your Goals

This article will examine why you should focus on yourself and goals, how you can set better priorities, and tips for taking the proper steps to make your life all it can be.

With so many distractions in the world today, it is easy to forget what is truly important. However, every time you catch yourself scrolling through Facebook or watching TV instead of completing a task, remember that it will only bring more regret later on if your mental health is not on point. Moreover, if nothing else, remember that focusing on yourself first is one of the best ways to find happiness!

The first thing you need to do is to set some good priorities. Meaning that if something is not a big deal or it is not part of your goals, you should not let yourself stress over it. That includes mistakes, other people’s opinions, and rude customers.

It may be tempting to dwell on frustrating things, but remember that the only thing you can control is your reaction. You may not be able to manage all of the variables in your life, but you do have control over your emotions and the way people interact with you. For example, if someone is not treating you nicely at work or school, learn how to stop letting their behavior affect you. Likewise, if something terrible happens, that could have been avoided with better planning, owning up to the responsibility instead of making excuses for it all day.

What about if you have made a mistake? Do not be too hard on yourself; nobody’s perfect! Learning your lesson and moving on is more important than spending hours regretting your choices. Remember that nobody can go back in time and change their past decisions, so do not waste time feeling guilty about things you have already done. In addition, if you are making a decision now, think carefully about how it may affect your future. Even small choices can have significant impacts over months or years.

Now that you have some good priorities set, it is time to take steps toward making your life better. It may seem overwhelming initially, but the best way to tackle success is one step at a time.

An excellent way to start is to think about things you want to change. Maybe it is getting healthier, perhaps it is spending more time with your friends, or maybe it is working on your career. Once you have chosen your goals, break them down by setting out some smaller steps to help you achieve them.

Every day we are bombarded by messages telling us how to be happy. From what to eat to how to work out, what movies and TV shows we should watch, and what social media profiles we should follow, there is no shortage of “happiness guides” and “happiness experts” out there vying for our attention. However, is all this noise possibly just one big distraction from what matters?

I will discuss the importance of focusing on yourself and goals or what makes you most happy. Throughout the post, I will use a framework of Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, a theory in psychology focused on describing what motivates human behavior. In the hierarchy, fulfilling your physiological and safety needs precedes even more fundamental issues related to social acceptance and self-esteem. The social psychoanalyst Erich Fromm later added a ‘need to be needed’ that further highlights our need to feel that others need us or that we’ve got some purpose in life.

Let us focus on the second pyramid tier: love and belonging/social needs. In other words, I’ll discuss the importance of social acceptance and approval and how it can potentially make us happier.

Why social acceptance and belonging is essential?

First, we need to accept ourselves. That means being true to who we are and understanding our values, dreams, goals, and capabilities. Only then, when you are grounded in self-acceptance, can you freely choose to interact honestly with others. When I say honest basis, I mean that you communicate with others as yourself — not as someone trying to fit some image based on messages you’ve absorbed from society or friends. If you do so, there is a good chance that the relationship will last longer.

Second, we must see our goals and ambitions from other people’s perspectives. Without accepting and including others in your goals, you will remain isolated and limited in your vision and thinking. On the other hand, more simply put, we often fail to achieve what we want because we imagine our goals to be the only important thing in the world. However, accomplishing goals isn’t possible without considering that there may be something more important than your immediate selfish interests. Only then, when you can include other people on some level, can you be sure that their support is genuine and not just a facade of friendship or love designed to meet some hidden agenda on their behalf.

If we want to be happy, we should focus on ourselves and our own goals because, let us face it: not everyone around us is trustworthy but ourselves.

