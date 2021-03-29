Touring With ‘Taking Back Sunday’ ‘Taught Me These Lessons About Life and Business

In the early ’00s, my band used to play all over the East Coast on weekends. On this particular Saturday, we were on our way to Annapolis, MD, to play The Ottobar — a known venue to have well know national touring acts play while touring the East Coast.

We were excited to play the venue but not thrilled about our time slot. Not only were we booked to open the show (play first), but the show itself was a matinee.

We were the first band on the early show.

This pretty much guaranteed no one would be there. But we would be able to say we played the Ottobar, and we lived playing out of state.

Regardless of how many people were at the shows, we always played the same way. We were tight, we all knew how to play our instruments well, we sang harmonies, and we put on one hell of a show.

Whether it was for 1,000 people or 10 (we played for both crowd sizes, sometimes back to back nights on the same tour), they got the same show.

So this show would be no different. We took the stage and started doing our thing. We noticed the other bands scheduled to play were digging us, and like comedians that try to make other comedians laugh, we always got props from other bands on our music.

Our closing song was a cover by a Long Island band called Texas is the Reason. The song was called Back and to the Left, and it was right in our wheelhouse. Every time we played it, we killed it.

We were sharing the bill with another Long Island band, Taking Back Sunday, and once they heard the opening chords, they lost it hearing a song from one of their own Long Islanders. They ran right up to the stage and started singing along.

After we were done, they came right over to introduce themselves and tell us how much they enjoyed the set and hearing that song.

We watched them play to the same empty room and afterward hung outside over by our vans and traded numbers.

Over the next few years, we would trade shows between New Jersey and Long Island and eventually hit the road to tour the country.

This was back in the days of AOL Instant Messenger (AIM), and we would share tour contacts and itineraries while checking in on each other daily. My main contacts were Adam Lazzara and Eddie Reyes, as they handled most of the booking.

We respected each other’s music. After sharing the stage with hundreds of other bands, real recognize real, and we both knew we found a good match and touring partner.

We formed a brotherhood. We got to the point where we would haze each other when loading and unloading each other’s gear. If you were the unlucky one to be holding something that required using both hands, someone in the opposing band would should the word “chest” while walking by you and smack you in the chest, Hulk Hogan style. We would do the same with the word “nuts” and, well, you know…

Our CD release show on June 1, 2001, was their first show ever in NJ. We played at the Wayne Firehouse in Wayne, NJ, and packed the place. I remember I just had my tonsils out, and this was my first show back after recuperating from the surgery.

We booked an East Coast and Midwest tour together, and some nights were better than others. One night in Ohio, there was literally no one at the show. To shake things up and to have a little fun, we decided we would each rotate our sets and play 2 songs at a time until we got through between 8–10 songs each, sharing equipment all the while. We didn’t get paid but got a free meal and drinks, which sometimes is all we were looking for.

I was young in my late teens/early 20s and was a sponge soaking up all I could. Here’s what I learned:

Bring it, every day, no matter the circumstances or who’s watching

As we made our way down the East Coast, we stopped for a show in Atlanta. This was one the Tacking Back Sunday guys booked, and I remember seeing the venue info as Unit 19. I thought that was an interesting name for a club but didn’t know anything of it until we pulled up to a fence with barbed wires, and some skinny punk kid was waiting for us near the locked gate.

Eddie and the Taking Back Sunday crew was ahead of us and knew the kid apparently because I saw the fence start to roll open. As we pulled up, it closed and locked again behind us. We were playing God damn storage unit.

We started driving down the small alley between units, and they were all open. Instead of old storage boxes, people were living in the units.

We rolled up to unit 19, and it was the skinny kid’s place. I was grateful to have a show, but we were pretty sketched out to okay in this weird, gated punk rock community. I asked him if he could point me to the nearest bathroom since we had just been in the van for hours, and he pointed to a drain in the middle of the room—no door, only a drain, in the middle of the floor.

It was going to be that kind of night.

We set up our gear, plugged in, and started playing. Everyone from all of the other units started to make their way over to Unit 19 to watch us.

We were killing it.

The front door of the unit was open, and we were playing under the Summer Atlanta sky. The sun was setting, and the only light was from the moon, a few makeshift lighting fixtures set up around the room, and the lights from our amplifiers. It was awesome.

Not only did we not get robbed, but we rolled out of the storage compound with some gas money to help us get further south to Florida for the next show.

…

Persuasion and sales

Before we hit the road, we usually had most of the shows booked. Sometimes we would leave a few dates open that we couldn’t book and “see what we could find” once we hit the road. A friend of a friend would put on a show in their yard and try to get 20 friends to come by to pitch in for gas money, or we would get to town and ask around if there was a show we could hop on.

If we were lucky, the promoter would have a hookup for us to stay the night. On the best kind of night, we would know where we were playing AND would have a hookup for the night — most of the time, someone’s floor to sleep on. That meant we had access to a bathroom and heat or A/C, and that’s all that mattered.

But unfortunately, most of the time, that wasn’t the case. We would roll into town knowing where we would play but then would have to work the crowd not only to buy some of our merch but to see if anyone would let us, 4 smelly and hairy (we had a running contest to see who could go the longest without cutting their hair) guys from NJ, along with the TBS guys, sleep on their floor.

I would pull out all the stops, from swearing we wouldn’t break anything and that we would be out before they left for work in the morning to straight-up begging. Sometimes, it was a combination of the two, but it worked like a charm after years of practice.

…

Emotional intelligence (and how to deal with people that don’t agree with you)

This was probably the best takeaway I got from the whole experience. I was learning how to work with other people when we all don’t see eye to eye. This was out of necessity since it was about survival.

All we had was each other. We had to make it work. It’s hard when you’re sharing cramped quarters in a cargo van that was also full of our equipment. There was just enough room for two of us to sit against the amps while the driver and navigator were up in the front of the van getting us to the next show.

I remember our guitar player slamming on the brakes due to some unexpected traffic and our drummer and I rolling forward, getting pinned against the front seats and the fallen gear that just missed us. I can’t believe we toured like this— and survived.

There are plenty of good reasons for tensions to run high on the road.

I remember one frigid Winter morning, we pulled the van into a fast-food drive-thru for a warm breakfast and coffee-to-go, but they were out of hashbrowns. At his wit’s end from the touring and cramped living conditions, our guitar player started to yell at the top of his lungs. He didn’t really say anything; he was just man-yelling there in the drive-thru lane.

He was a bright kid going to a prestigious university, but sitting in the van with 3 other guys, weeks into a tour on a cold Winter morning with hours of miles ahead of us on the road, all he wanted was some damn hashbrowns.

He had no other way of expressing himself. I felt his pain.

This was a crash course in empathy. When he later was snippy with everyone before the show or opting out of helping to load the gear into the venue before the show, I knew to cut him some slack and give him some space until he snapped out of it.

…

The importance of testing

Writing new songs is part of the fun of playing in a band. We were always testing our limits as songwriters, and what started as a pop-punk band slowly morphed into a progressive-indie-rock band using odd time signatures. So whenever we wrote a new song, we wanted to play it live because it was more fun to play than the older material we had already been playing for months, if not years.

This didn’t always sit well with the audience. Think of going to see your favorite band. Do you like hearing the new stuff or the old hits that got you listening to them in the first place?

We would toy with the setlist and mix in some new songs between the older ones and monitor the crowd’s response. If they looked bored (or left the room), we knew we lost them. We would then make changes to the next night’s setlist. We always kept the songs that got a strong response, especially if it was one of the newer ones.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

…

Promises made in the evening are no longer there come the morning

After one of the Long Island shows, Taking Back Sunday’s guitar player (and founding member) Eddie Reyes let us crash at his house.

This was in the summer. It was a perfect night to hang outside and drink a few beers on his steps.

After talking about his stint in a band called The Movielife, he talked about how he loved playing music and how much he wanted to help his friends. I can attest to this, as I needed a new pair of sneakers, and he broke out a pair of new vans he gave me.

On the stoop that night, we made a promise that if either of our bands “made it” and got signed to a reputable label, we would take the other on the road and do our best to help them out.

We got back from that tour and hit the studio to record a bunch of new songs that would ultimately gain attention from the larger labels, and the TBS guys would record the demos for Tell All Your Friends.

…

Be proud of your friends and colleagues and root for them when they succeed

We were both busy recording and shopping our songs to labels when we got an invite to see Taking Back Sunday play a label showcase for Victory Records, along with another one of our friend’s bands, Armor for Sleep.

They both killed it, and after the show, we caught up on all their label interest, and they told us they were signing with Victory to release a full-length album.

They played us an early mix from their can, which was an upgrade from Eddie’s white minivan they took out on their tour with us, and after hearing it, I knew they were going to blow up.

Shortly after, our band broke up, and we all went our separate ways musically. We never even gave Eddie the chance to make good on his promise to take us out since we didn’t last as long as they did. Although Eddie is no longer in the band, the guys are still touring and releasing music.

This final lesson was one in humility. Instead of being jealous, I became a fan. I loved hearing their songs on the radio and videos on MTV and loved reminiscing about our days sharing the stage.

Takeaways:

Leave your egos and preconceived notions at the door (or locked barbed wire gate) and make the best of every situation. If you bring your best version of yourself, others will have no choice but to notice.

If inbound isn’t working, deploy an outbound sales technique. If the crowd wasn’t walking up to the merch table, we would move into the crowd and walk around with our CD and t-shirts asking if the showgoers would either buy something or let us sleep on their floor.

Most of the time, we closed a sale.

Build emotional intelligence using empathy to understand those around you better. I started learning this at 19 years old and am still learning today.

Always be testing.

Be happy for your friends when they succeed.

