Trust Your Journey of Self Fulfillment

I have never been comfortable letting go of control. I want what I want when I want it, don’t want to leave it up to chance. Trusting a Higher Power is very intimidating and it takes great effort for me to let go and wait for the openings the Universe gives me. What if it is something I didn’t want?

The very definition of trust is hard for me to swallow. It is difficult for me sometimes to believe in the reliability, truth, wisdom, and strength of the Universe and that it is on the lookout for my best interests.

The clear evidence manifested over the years

Having turned my personal power for more than six decades over to money, status and the approval of others, the jury is in; this method I relied on to bring me joy and fulfillment never worked. The joy was always temporary, and self-fulfillment was never reached. My mistaken ways only brought me depression and disappointment.

It has only been in the last handful of years that I started trusting the Universe to open the doors for everything I need in life. Don’t get me wrong, the Universe is not some kind of genie that comes out of a bottle and grants me any wish I want. What the Universe gives me is invaluable lessons to help me on the way to become my greatest self.

Sadly, I was not aware of these lessons during the days I judged my experiences to be either good or harmful or when I assigned to myself and others the labels of winners and losers. But I see these lessons now, they are always within our view when we can push aside our fears, prejudices, and anger. It is wonderful to see my life today as a series of events that benefit me in the long run. It makes me grateful for my existence, just as it is, and this helps me st my sights forward to the new and interesting challenges that are coming.

The Universe is working in your life

Just like me, you have not been aware of that Higher Consciousness that works within you, but you have got a glimpse of it whenever you outgrew things you once thought you could not live without. You have also experienced the work of the Universe when you fell in love with things or people you never realized you desired.

It is the way of the Universe to keep sending you on the unknown path. This is necessary to transform you into your authentic self. Have faith that everything is working for your greatest good. Learn to live your life fearlessly and with the confidence that everything contains a lesson of great value. Isn’t it great to know you cannot fail no matter what you choose?

Trust the journey.

Remember, paying gratitude for your life forward will reward you with joy and contentment.

