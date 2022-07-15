“Vauro Circle” To Take Back Control of Your Life and Reduce Your Stress

Everyone comes into life differently. While the environment they live in is very beautiful, some have to grow up in environments they cannot adapt to.

At the beginning of university, people start to create their own environment, I think these are the places where friendships are established.

So, can we adapt to the environments we have established at this age?

It may have been forcing us to become depressed after the friendships that were made wrong at that time.

For example, we made friends with a popular person or smart or rich. We start trying very hard not to lose him and to be like him. But then we see that we are not really like that.

When we try to deceive people, we deceive ourselves.

Let’s not go too far, life or our families can’t give us what we want most of the time. We don’t really know what we want.

The process of understanding what we want is actually our maturation process.

Creating a “Vauro” Ring in the Maturation Process

Vauro is a relationship method. I named this term. I prefer to use this word when describing this tactic to most people and I believe it is a really effective method.

So what is this Vauro ring?

We all create our own circle of relationships. We are at the center of this circle. Then there are our families, close friends, etc., which are gradually expanding circles.

Humans are not creatures that love change by nature. For this reason, we are actually doomed to the circle we have created.

First of all, we need to believe that we can change this circle.

This is not a very difficult process, but you should immediately remove the situations that stress or upset you from your life.

In this case, your circle will begin to become your little world. And you have to play the god of that world.

And who doesn’t love to play god?

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

So how does this process work?

First of all, you have to prove to yourself that your indispensable friendship and love are not indispensable. You see, people come in and out of our lives. This is a very natural process.

Cutting off your relationship with someone does not destroy you.

You may get hurt during a process, but the people who leave will be replaced by others.

The first step is to think about what you want in your life

I’m not talking about money or success here. The event that I can evaluate concretely and naturally for me is “Being angry”. How angry or tense do I get in a month. I wanted to remove it completely from my life. Because so many people treated me wrong, I involuntarily got angry or shouted while trying to claim my rights or to tell them the truth.

When I started to apply the method, I realized that I cried about 9 times a month and was under stress 24 times.

If you can write this down on paper, the first step is complete.

The second step is to recognize the situations and people that put you under stress

While I was developing this process, I tried to cut off my direct contact with the people around me, but then I realized that this was causing more problems. So I found another way.

I used to go to the people who bothered me and talk about the situation. I was telling them in a beautiful language that I did not like to be in these situations, that what was done to me was disrespectful and that I did not want this. Although some people started to build amazing relationships after this stage, some people never took me seriously.

The third step is to throw away the rotten fruit

I started to remove people who could not take me seriously from my life without giving a second chance. I did this in a very simple way. I cut these people out of my life by saying, “I told you the things that made me uncomfortable and you didn’t take it seriously, so I believe I should keep a distance between us”.

1 2 people will find it difficult for you at first, but then you will start to remove people from your life in such a comfortable way that the people in your circle will begin to fill with people who truly love you and make you feel happy.

You will come to the power to get your family members out of this circle, if necessary, your lover if necessary. In fact, in this case, you will be free. We only live once and our life is not long enough to make others happy. There’s no point in making ourselves miserable.

After creating this circle and clearing the people in it, it’s time for the people you will add to that circle.

You set your own criteria, so think about what kind of people you want and be close to them.

I am writing a book on this subject, but I wanted to share it here with you beforehand. From now on, I will give a more detailed explanation on this subject from time to time. I hope I can help you to make your life better. Since it is an effective method that I have used in my life and in many of my sessions, I think you can be successful in this regard.

Do not hesitate to ask your questions in the comments.

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock