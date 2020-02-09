What Does ‘Living My Best Life’ Really Mean?

We hear people talking about living their best life, but how do we actually live our best life? How do we know what our best life is? Don’t we need to know our truth first?

We need to begin by unpacking our life, understanding what we have been taught, realizing what we have been told about ourselves “good” or “bad.” Many of us have been told what our truth is supposed to be, however, this “truth” is not our truth, instead, this “stuff” was taught to your parents, this “stuff” was taught by a belief of or community usually created on limitations that leads ultimately to self-limiting behaviors.

Perhaps you were told you couldn’t grow up and be something or someone you want to be, perhaps you wanted to go to school but were told you can’t make a living from what you love, and the list goes on. Many of us were raised with limited thought processes and these thoughts get in our inherent way of living our best life, through living our true life.

In order to live our best life, we must realize the limiting belief system we have and begin to unpack it. There are many more videos coming to help you unpack these limiting beliefs and live the life that is yours and only yours, your ultimate best and your true life!

Photo: iStock