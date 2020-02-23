Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Advice & Confessions / What Else Is Possible?

What Else Is Possible?

Change your point of view about money

by Leave a Comment

By 

Want to change your view about money? Learn new tools and ideas to help you build wealth for the future.

On today’s podcast:

  • Put the fun back in business
  • Change your point of view about money
  • Learn how a Ten Percent Account can change everything
  • Why being bad at being you is good for your mind
  • How to make money into money
  • Join us for the What Else Is Possible class and start changing your life!

.

.

Find out why being bad at being you is good for you, learn how to use the Ten Percent Account tool in order to give yourself some peace of mind and find out more about our 1-Day Special Program to help you achieve success in business and in life.

Here’s to starting the journey towards a better, more successful you!

Get the bonus: E015 What Else Is Possible?good for mind

This podcast was previously published on SimoneMilasas.com, where you can find the resources related to this podcast’s content.

 

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: istockphoto

About The Art and Industry of Business and Living Podcast

Welcome to a totally different podcast – The Art & Industry of Business & Living! Where we speak to people about creating a greater future in business, money and financial choices that not only benefit people, but also the planet. Your life is your business.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PinShare1

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.