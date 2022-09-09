What if the Earth Could Contribute To Changing the Way You Think? [Podcast]

By Danielle

.

.

Do you walk on the Earth or with the Earth? With how busy life gets we can forget the beauty around us and that it has a consciousness of its own and is always willing to contribute to you.

Will Harvey joins Simone Milasas in this episode and reminds us of the simple ways we can reduce stress and increase happiness, joy and gratitude.

In this episode you get to explore:

You are not alone and what you can do if you feel alone.

You are not crazy if you talk to plants (and if they talk to you….)

We are not separate from the Earth and ways to include ourselves more in the ecosystem.

Links mentioned in the show:

—

This post was previously published on Simonemilasas.com.

***

Photo credit: Shutterstock