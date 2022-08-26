What if the Universe Had an Impeccable Sense of Timing? [Podcast]

By Danielle

.

.

What if there is a greatness that you are, that is hidden behind every wrongness that you are trying to hide?

Dr Dain Heer speaks with Simone Milasas on this episode about mental health challenges in the world right now, his journey with mental health and being you, change the world!

In this episode you get to explore:

The tools Dain used when he first came across Access Bars.

Take the first step, whether it’s a big one or small one is irrelevant.

Being a misfit. You are not wrong!

It is only you who can grant yourself freedom….

Links mentioned in this episode:

—

This post was previously published on Simonemilasas.com.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock