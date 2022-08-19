What’s Funny About This You Are Not Laughing At? [Podcast]

By Danielle

When things aren’t going your way, laughing at life might not be your natural reflex, actually, it is usually the opposite…

Melanie Meade joins Simone Milasas to talk about what’s funny about it you aren’t laughing at! When life hands you lemons this is an episode filled with tools to get happy and stay there…. and still handle the good, the bad and the ugly of life.





In this episode you get to explore:

Is it looking to achieve a permanent state of happiness or increasing your allowance?

When something (or someone) presses your buttons….

What’s funny about it you’re not laughing at?

Letting it all out! No more hiding what is going on for you behind a smile.

