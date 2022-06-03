You Can Change Your Life by Getting Out of Debt [Podcast]

By Danielle

Love it or hate it, we all have an interesting relationship with money. Would you think it was crazy if I told you that it could be fun, that you could play with money and that money wants to play with you?

Lauren Marie joins Simone Milasas on this episode and shares the one question that Simone asked her that not only changed her relationship with money, it also sparked her into clearing her debt for good!

In this episode you get to explore:

Recognise when you are on autopilot with money. Dig deeper into how you are currently using money to create your life. The one question that changed Laurens relationship with money. The simple tool to get clarity on your finances.

Links mentioned in this episode:

The Clearing Statement

Simones free video series – 3 Secrets To Change Your Financial Reality

Lauren Maries Upcoming Events

Lauren Maries Instagram

This post was previously published on Simonemilasas.com.

Photo credit: Shutterstock