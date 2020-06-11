You Find Fulfillment When You Learn to Live Beyond Your Fears

—

We have become a fear-based culture. We fear not being properly insured, missing out on an activity, not having the best car or living in the right neighborhood, not having enough money. One need only look at our nightly news to understand that we lust for a regular dosage of fearmongering to get us through the day. Worrisome topics rule our conversations with friends and family where we warn them of the oncoming doom and fill them with the precautionary actions they must immediately take.

Your ego loves fear

Fear plays a useful role for the ego who is constantly trying to get us to freeze in our tracks and avoid change. “Hide, don’t make changes, stop taking chances” the ego commands so we can remain stable and secure, but this is only an illusion. Nothing in life stays the same. When you give in to your fears, you become complicit in helping your ego meet its goals. This is a travesty we see daily in the people who stopped growing.

Allowing your fears to rule your life is to experience death while you are still alive. We were meant to grow, expand, learn, create, evolve and love. When you allow your fears to rule, your natural functions become restricted, and you begin the slow decay of body, mind and spirit.

It is not easy letting go of your fears. I still get reminded of my fears when I worry about not having enough money or that I stand a chance to lose all that is dear to me, as I did when I was ten years old. But I know all the money in the world is worthless if I obsess about never having enough. It is only when I let go of this fear that I begin to enjoy and become grateful for everything I have.

There are many positive things in life

Not everything in life is about death and destruction. Nor is it about what our leaders have done or failed to do. There is a much greater process going on. We, our world and the Universe are constantly changing for the better. We are continually becoming one as we grow closer with our Higher Self.

Learn to view the world with friendly eyes and you will notice the beauty blossoming in front of you. You will perceive the generosity, humor and loving ways from those around you. Notice these qualities springing out of everything, even yourself. When you open your eyes to them, you will see them even during the most difficult of times.

Befriend your fears

What we fear is often a gate to the road of our transformation. I have found that moving through what I fear will make it disappear. This makes me feel powerful and unstoppable. Your fears are an illusion you created with faulty beliefs. Learn to see them as lessons you need to learn. Don’t let your fears rule. Live like the American poet/philosopher Ralph Waldo Emerson recommended;

“Do the thing we fear and death to fear is certain.”

Remember, paying gratitude for your life forward will reward you with great feelings of joy and contentment.

