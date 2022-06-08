You Need True Mental Freedom? Give up This Habit

We are nothing but our actions .I hate the fact that everything is difficult.It takes years of patience and dedication to accomplish anything.But here’s something you should be aware of:

Your habits and thoughts make things far more difficult than they really are.

I wrote my first blog, this birthday.It hardly took an hour or two to write it.But it actually took a year to overcome the walls I had built against getting it done. It was difficult to break the threshold to jump to the creator side after being on consumer side for so long.It just had to be the manifestation of my emotions into words.But in reality, it was way more than that.

What was my obstacles all about?

It was my fear of rejection.It was about the impression I would create on people.It was my experiences from the past which I held onto.

In short, I had accumulated a lot of external pressure to be on the right side of the line.

You need to give up this habit

It’s the habit of accumulating.

We, as humans, have inbuilt habit of accumulating everything that keeps us in a safer zone or gives us a sense of control.When you buy and accumulate a lot of, not so useful things, you are trying to accumulate the feeling of satisfaction from the fact that you are financially able to do so.Accumulation is not always just about money or materialistic things.It can be about thoughts, positive and negative opinions,etc.

Do you imagine your fears and try to control situations before it arrives ? You have accumulated too much of fear without questioning it.Are you always looking for external validation?You have accumulated too much of comfort and support from your surroundings previously.

These behaviors then become the by-products of your accumulation.

When you keep pleasing people around you, you are accumulating their validation and approval.When you repeat similar thought cycle for any situation you accumulate those thoughts.Your reaction to that situation, then becomes predictable.

Problem with accumulation

It hampers your freedom.You give yourself, too much to lose.

Habit of accumulation makes you personally attached to anything you accumulate.While, in today’s world, the accumulation of wealth can be worth it but your personal attachment to it can make you miserable.

Habit of accumulating makes you fearful.You start treating your accumulation as some personal asset.You are afraid to lose it.Your life gets entangled in what-ifs.

What if things don’t go your way?

What if you loose your money?

What if you loose your impression on others?

When someone is aligned with you in their thoughts and opinions, you feel safe.You try to accumulate, more of these people, with similar thought process.But when you meet someone, having an opinion different than you, you feel threatened.

Since you have always engaged yourself in accumulation, sense of loss of anything can be awful.You start holding onto your experiences and emotions, too tightly.

You start trying to dictate the position of people and things in your life.You want everything to be in the way you like even if its not under your direct control.You start to believe in always keeping your head above water.

Here’s how to break this habit

Habit of accumulation is ingrained in our modern society.It requires some constant conscious effort to come out of any habit.

Catch yourself when you follow same pattern of thoughts or any action

Be aware of your accumulating behavior.Question yourself when you follow the same pattern for any situation.Identify the pattern you follow and break it by doing the opposite action.Make it flexible.When you have met lot of people with similar thought process, try meeting people with different thought process.Loosen your stand if you’re adamant about your opinions.

Practice self-reflection

Make time to reflect on your thoughts.Make time to analyze these thoughts .Journaling should be a good place to begin with.Accumulation of similar thoughts happen when there is absence of self reflection.You tend to follow the same thought pattern if you don’t consciously Break the pattern of your thoughts and reactions by reflecting on them often.

Accumulating behavior makes you rigid in your attitude.Cut loose.And this flexibility will bring you freedom.

