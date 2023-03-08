Your Army of One — 7 Truths to a Journey of Self-Discovery

Growing up is a difficult and lonely journey. Therefore, you must see yourself as “your own army”, to exude a unique presence and become your most beautiful self!

Life is hard but you determine your worth. View challenges as ‘par for the course’. For girls to live out their true selves is not arrogance or indifference towards others, but transforming years into wisdom. All these challenges that you come through can be seen as “your own army”, or even a weapon.

The following 7 compelling truths are a warm reminder to boldly confront life. It is time to expand our world and perspectives to the maximum!

1.Without beauty, you will only tire yourself out.

Sad but true, everyone is attracted by beautiful things. You do need to achieve some unrealistic standard of beauty, nor undergo drastic changes via surgery. However, strive to nurture yourself at your best. You need not compare to any others, but to your former self, so you see a vibrant you every day!

Do not show your vulnerabilities to others; people only recognize beauty, not flaws.

2.‘Be a better yourself’ is not a reason to please anyone.

Pleasing others never earn real rewards, only pity or charity at most. Do not doubt yourself due to others’ disapproval. To better yourself just to please yourself!

3.Self-discipline despite self-torment wins a beautiful life.

Master your life, if not, others will. One of my favorites woman Coco Chanel has said: “Only with self-discipline can women gain all that is rightfully theirs.” Beauty teaches more than just looks. It comes from your inner beauty.

4.On the journey of love, enduring love also endures heartbreak.

No pain, no gain. A even crueler is, “I love you” could be met with “I love you too” or “Sorry”. If you love, say it bravely, and love it bravely. A woman’s true beauty secret is her capacity for love.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Your love is only worthwhile when you are worthy.

5.Gain your own money, not others’

The so-called “wealth” needs the subject “yourself”. It refers to your own earning ability, not others’ money. You worked and studied hard, and raised yourself expensively. You do not wish to be a bargain for anyone. Relying on a rich partner is insecure and weak. With your own power, you retain freedom of spirit and keep love genuine.

A high-priced bag cannot earn you respect, but your words and deeds can make you memorable. About buying brand names, when you can acquire and discard them freely, they truly belong to you.

6.Choose a man not because of his looks, but of his values.

Don’t find a man who does not love you yet wants your everything. Many rotten men “evolve” because girls always play the adult, teaching no responsibility.

To assess if a man merits marrying, see if he brings out your best, not just how he treats you.

7.Do not marry just to settle.

The most important thing is that you should not get married for the sake of getting married. Once you settle, resentment will destroy you. Those who are not willing to love will eventually be crazy revenge on you.

Do not worry about age; experiences matter more than age. A story-filled heart is sexier than a naive exterior.

Rely on yourself. When tired, push on and show the world your indomitable beauty. In your 20s, you may face difficulties, see different cities and people, or be challenged. You may have been tortured by various trials and tribulations, and even been challenged by various bottom lines. It is fine as you know your limits early.

There is no prescription for turning your life around. In the second half of your life, be true to yourself. Face your temptations and desires, and know when to say NO or YES!

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Artem Beliaikin on unsplash.com