We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Home / Advice & Confessions / Your Greatest Power is in the Now

Your Greatest Power is in the Now

Every moment gives you a chance to create the beginning you want.

How to prepare for the future was a big part of what my parents taught me. I adhered to their advice for decades on the assumption I could create a future I could plan for today. Little did I stop to reflect on the fact that I could never predict what will happen in the next fifteen minutes, except maybe that I will eat my next meal.

I am not alone. Think about the times people warned you to save for a rainy day or told you the future belongs to those who prepare. Don’t get me wrong, I believe preparation is very important. Things, like getting an education or developing a skill, are a necessary part of life. But no amount of preparation guarantees the future.

The role of the past

There are many who erroneously believe their past forces them to go in a particular direction. This is BS! Just because your past was not all of your choosing doesn’t mean you can’t take change the trajectory of your life today. Even though you cannot change your past, it does not shape the future. Discover gratitude for how the past has shaped you, but you don’t have to relive it in the present. You can take the lessons learned and choose a better way today.

Living in the present

Your power is all in the now. The decisions you make in the present moment are the ones that change your direction. Remember, you are the one who is choosing to postpone your happiness. It is you who remains in an unfulfilling job or in a loveless relationship. Only you can start the steps towards a more fulfilling life.

The good news is that the power of intention is yours. You do not require permission from others. Love, honesty, courage, kindness, and generosity can be the center of your choosing just as much as you allowed fearful states to dominate your thoughts.

Everything changes now if you so choose. The power is yours in the present. Time to go for it.

Remember, paying gratitude for your life forward will fill you with joy and contentment.

Previously published here and reprinted with the author’s permission.

◊♦◊

Photo: Shutterstock

About Guillermo Vidal

Published Author/Speaker/Mentor/Explorer/Survivor/Seeker of Truth. Sharing my life lessons to help you discover your greatest life. I am a native of Cuba who immigrated without my parents to the United States when I was ten years old. Spending most of my life in Colorado, I was able to overcome the challenges of poverty, discrimination and culture shock faced by most immigrants. After graduating as a civil engineer, I had a long career in the public sector. During that time, I held various high positions culminating with my tenure as the 44th Mayor of the City and County of Denver. I have unparalleled life experiences that have taught me great wisdom about life and how to become your most authentic person and live life without fear. Follow me here: guillermovidal.me If you found what you read helpful to find the meaning and purpose of your life, subscribe to my weekly newsletter on my website and receive my blog directly to your email. You can also follow me on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. share it with family and friends

Become a Member

