Your Greatest Power is in the Now

How to prepare for the future was a big part of what my parents taught me. I adhered to their advice for decades on the assumption I could create a future I could plan for today. Little did I stop to reflect on the fact that I could never predict what will happen in the next fifteen minutes, except maybe that I will eat my next meal.

I am not alone. Think about the times people warned you to save for a rainy day or told you the future belongs to those who prepare. Don’t get me wrong, I believe preparation is very important. Things, like getting an education or developing a skill, are a necessary part of life. But no amount of preparation guarantees the future.

The role of the past

There are many who erroneously believe their past forces them to go in a particular direction. This is BS! Just because your past was not all of your choosing doesn’t mean you can’t take change the trajectory of your life today. Even though you cannot change your past, it does not shape the future. Discover gratitude for how the past has shaped you, but you don’t have to relive it in the present. You can take the lessons learned and choose a better way today.

Living in the present

Your power is all in the now. The decisions you make in the present moment are the ones that change your direction. Remember, you are the one who is choosing to postpone your happiness. It is you who remains in an unfulfilling job or in a loveless relationship. Only you can start the steps towards a more fulfilling life.

The good news is that the power of intention is yours. You do not require permission from others. Love, honesty, courage, kindness, and generosity can be the center of your choosing just as much as you allowed fearful states to dominate your thoughts.

Everything changes now if you so choose. The power is yours in the present. Time to go for it.

Remember, paying gratitude for your life forward will fill you with joy and contentment.

