3 Options for Seeking Opiate Treatment

Do you know someone who is addicted to drugs? It can be a horrible reality to see a friend or family member decline to the point of addiction but it is important to remember that there are withdrawal techniques available.

Friends and family members can recover from drug addictions, no matter how desperate the situation may seem. Opioid treatment is one of the options for them.

It is not easy to find the will power to overcome drug addiction. But times are changing and there is more support available. The U.S has imprisoned drug addicts since the 20th century. Now many medical practitioners view drug addiction as an illness. The loving support of friends can also help.

Here’s what you need to know about the best opiate treatment and what is opiate addiction.

1. Steady Withdrawal

Going cold turkey is a myth. If you go cold turkey from some hard drugs, you or your loved one could end up dead because the body is physically dependent on drugs.

Gradual or steady withdrawal over a number of months is better. Many people replace the drug with safer opioids but it is possible to withdraw by reducing the intake of the drug bit-by-bit.

In order to do this safely, you must speak with a doctor first who must make an honest medical assessment of the patient. The doctor can then determine the rate at which the patient can withdraw safely.

As a friend or family member, you can support your loved one by helping them draw up a timetable for withdrawal and creating a safe space for them.

2. Methadone

Another method that someone addicted to drugs can take to get sober is to move from hard drugs to softer opioids like methadone.

Contrary to popular belief this drug does not make you high. Instead, it stops many of the adverse effects of going cold turkey or withdrawing completely from a drug.

This is the best drug for those with addictions to hard drugs but it is not available over the counter, it can only be prescribed at specialist clinics.

3. Suboxone and Subutex: Addiction To Legal Painkillers

Addiction to legal painkillers is a real problem that might get worse as drug prices come down in 2020. But there are non-harmful drug substitutes that could help. Suboxone and Subutex are both approved by the FDA.

These drugs contain the chemical called buprenorphine. This is designed to send the same signals to the brain as drugs do, to soothe withdrawal symptoms without any of the negative side effects of hard drugs. It is known as an opioid partial agonist.

This hydrocodone addiction treatment center is the best place to get Suboxone and Subutex. It is a place where those recovering from hard drugs and pain killers can come to get the medical attention they need.

Opiate Treatment – Decide What Is Best For You

Attempting recovery on your own can cause serious medical problems as everybody has different bodies. If you want to figure out what opiate treatment is best for you or your loved one then be sure to seek medical attention or see a drug specialist as soon as you can.

