5 Anxiety-Busting Habits Every Man Should Try

—

Anxiety is a normal part of life, especially during trying and scary times like a pandemic quarantine. It’s only natural that you feel a little on edge, have trouble focusing, and stop enjoying the things that you used to every once in a while.

However, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t do everything you can to mitigate your anxiety and keep it from totally taking over. If you find that you’re experiencing tons of worry, habits are a great way to get your mind back in the right place. Read through our list to find out what habits might work for you.

A healthy diet

Did you know that diet and mental health go hand-in-hand? It’s true. Some foods, like processed meats, sugars, and especially excessive alcoholic beverages can contribute to your anxious mood. Plus, if you’re a health-conscious person in general, knowing that your diet is a little on the unhealthy side can contribute to feelings of worry psychologically.

Your best bet? Opt for a health-forward diet that includes plenty of fruits, veggies, and clean sources of protein like healthy plant protein or fish. Building the habit of a healthy diet not only contributes to your mental health by improving your bodily health, it also can be a calming and engaging routine at the end of a long day. Cooking up a fresh, healthy, and delicious meal can be an excellent hobby in and of itself!

Relaxation supplements

When anxiety’s got you on-edge, it can be difficult to relax. Your mind races, and even as you try to unwind with a movie or by binge-watching your favorite series, you may find that you can’t really settle. Luckily, there are supplements you can use to help relax your mind and body, and help train yourself into understanding that it’s time to settle down for the day. Not sure where to start? Here are some of our favorite options:

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

You can buy CBD pills from a trusted company. CBD is a natural relaxant, which can soothe your mind while calming your body, easing a lot of the tensions kept there. It won’t make you high like THC, so it’s fine to take if you still need to keep a steady head.

Essential oil diffusers can fill your living space with soft scents that will ease your mind. A variety of fragrances, like mint, eucalyptus, tea tree, lavender, and vanilla are known to reduce stress and bring thoughts of peace.

A little red wine can actually be a great way to healthily unwind with dinner. An essential part of the healthy Mediterranean diet, red wine is great for heart health, and drank in moderation (about a glass or two), it can be a great way to settle into an evening of relaxation.

Exercise

Stress is a natural way that your body lets you know you’re in danger – think of our ancient ancestors feeling stressed about a pack of wolves following them. However, the modern world provides us with a constant low level of stress, and no clear way to relieve it.

Exercise can provide that relief. By working out your muscles, building stamina through running, and engaging your heart and lungs with cardio workouts, you’re able to release much of the pent-up stress hormones that gradually build in your body.

It’s a good idea to start a workout routine that you follow diligently, preferably at least 3 days a week. Start by committing to lifting weights or doing calisthenics two days a week, then, on the off-days, supplementing with cardio, like running, biking, or swimming.

Yoga

Many men consider yoga a woman’s exercise, but that’s just not true. Men can benefit just as much from yoga, and you shouldn’t let society’s backward ideas of masculinity stop you from engaging in the restorative practice!

During a pandemic lockdown, getting started with a yoga practice is difficult, as yoga studios are mandated to be closed in most states. However, there are tons of online yoga teachers who are able to walk you through everything you need to get started stretching and breathing your way to a healthier lifestyle.

Professional therapy

If you find that you’re really struggling with anxiety, and even the thought of starting up new healthy habits is too much to bear, seeking professional help may be wise to consider. There’s nothing wrong or un-manly about being serious about working through your problems, and professional talk-therapy is proven to help those with mental health difficulties improve over time.

Whatever habits you choose, remember that you’re moving in the right direction to conquer your anxiety!

—

This content is brought to you by Wahab Ullah.

Photo: Shutterstock