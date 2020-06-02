5 Ways to Celebrate Men’s Health Month This Year

Officially recognized by President Bill Clinton in 1994, June is Men’s Health Month! The purpose of the month is to raise awareness about men’s health issues and promote early detection of diseases among boys and men. According to Congressman Bill Richardson, “Recognizing and preventing men’s health problems is not just a man’s issue. Because of its impact on wives, mothers, daughters, and sisters, men’s health is truly a family issue.” Here are some ways to celebrate this year:

WEAR BLUE

Plan a Wear Blue Day in your school or workplace. While June 15 is the official Wear Blue Day of 2018, any day works as long as people know about it. This day can embody the spirit of Men’s Health Month and raise awareness about health issues that affect men like testicular cancer, prostate cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and more.

GET MOVING

Hike, jog, or play sports to start exercising in fun and easy ways. These activities can be even more fun if you do them with others, so plan a group bike ride or softball game with friends and coworkers. Another way to add some exercise to your day is taking the stairs instead of the elevator. Small changes and fun activities can make big differences.

CELEBRATE FATHER’S DAY WITH A DOCTOR’S APPOINTMENT

The Men’s Health Network states that women are 100% more likely to go to their annual checkups than men. Show the men in your life that you love them by caring about their health and booking them a checkup at the doctor.

ORGANIZE A HEALTHY BAKE SALE

Bake “healthy” snacks like banana bread or carrot muffins, then donate the proceeds to men’s health initiatives. This encourages healthy eating, while also directly benefiting men’s health programs.

READ UP

Knowledge is power! Read up on common men’s health issues and when to get checkups to maintain your health. Important regular screenings include those for blood pressure, cholesterol, glucose, and prostate health. Don’t forget that men should make sure they do genetic carrier testing before having children.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

Previously published on jscreen.org.

—

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: istockphoto.com