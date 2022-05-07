7 High Volume Low Calorie Foods You Didn’t Know About

—

Please Note: This is a third party promotional article that is presented for informational purposes only and is not meant to diagnose or treat any illness. If you have any health concern, see a licensed healthcare professional in person. This article does not constitute an endorsement or approval of this product or any claim, statement or opinion used in promotion of this information.

It’s no secret that almost every man wants to have 6 pack abs, and it’s also no secret that it’s simply not attainable for everyone, but that doesn’t mean that we couldn’t use some help in dropping a couple of pounds, especially with summer on the horizon. Most men find the hardest part of dieting to be hunger, nobody likes to feel hungry, so what can we do to deal with that? Well, we can eat foods that are larger in size and lower in calories. This is where high volume low calorie foods come in, and some of them you may have heard of and some of them may even be in your diet already, you could just be cooking them in a way that makes them high calorie.

Number One: The Bodybuilders Secret Weapon – Konjac Noodles (AKA Glucomannan)

Konjac noodles or Shirataki Noodles are almost 0 calories. Yes, that’s right, they’re made from a substance called glucomannan, a popular ingredient in a lot of fat-burning supplements for men. These noodles aren’t going to taste quite as good as your favorite pasta, but they’re not a mile off, and with pasta coming in at 100s of calories per portion this high volume low-calorie food is a genius way to make you feel full and cut your calorie intake dramatically. They’re not as cheap as pasta, but nor are they expensive, normally coming in at a couple of dollars per plateful.

Number Two: Potatoes Aren’t As Bad As You Think

A potato is actually gram for gram lower in calories than bread, and actually not that bad, in fact, it can be a low-calorie thickening agent to soups as a way to avoid dairy and keep the caloric content low. People tend to be scared of potatoes when it comes to tracking calories and losing weight, but the real issue isn’t the vegetable, it’s how it’s cooked. A very large baked potato tends to only come in at around 270 calories and if you mix that with a low-calorie high protein fish like tuna, or as the English would do baked beans, you can keep the meal below 400 calories easily. The problem here is butter and oil. People forget that oil comes in at a whopping 120 calories per spoonful and butter isn’t much better. In short, you can have your potatoes, you can add salt just go easy on the oil.

Number Three: Any Green Vegetables

Yes this one isn’t exactly a shock, we all know green veg is healthy, but you probably didn’t realize 2lbs of spinach was 200 calories, and let’s be honest nobody here is eating 2lbs of spinach in one sitting. A top tip from some of the world’s best bodybuilders is to snack on leafy greens before you cook a meal that you know will be unhealthy. Let’s say you’re craving something, make a salad first then make the meal, you’ll end up eating far less of the unhealthy option if you load up on low-calorie foods first. But, go easy on the dressing it’s often rammed with sugar and calories.

Number Four: Coffee

When it comes to fat burning and dieting coffee is great, but only if you take it black. Creamers are often packed with hidden calories (often more than 3 spoons of sugar) and high-fat milk can equally ruin an otherwise good diet. It’s not all doom and gloom for those who like their coffee creamy though, there are 0 calorie creamers on the market, you just need to make sure to check.

Number Five: Tuna

Tuna is one of the best high-volume low calorie foods out there, packed with protein and healthy fats it will keep you full for longer. It fits in perfectly with any healthy diet or anyone aiming at weight loss. Just make sure you watch the mayo if you’re using canned tuna, but greek yogurt typically makes a reasonable substitute especially if you add in some pepper and garlic.

Number Six: Egg Whites

The king of high-volume foods that are packed with protein, egg whites are pretty much pure protein and the amount you’d have to eat to have too many calories would be staggering. Sure the yolks taste better, but you can get egg whites in convenient bottles now so you don’t have to go through the hassle of separating them out. This one may not be for everyone, but they’re definitely high volume and have one of the lowest-calorie densities out there.

Number Seven: Chicken Breast (not all of the Chicken, the breast!)

Chicken breast has been a favorite of bodybuilders and athletes for years, high in protein and one of the best low-calorie foods out there for actually having some flavor. Again, just make sure you don’t use too much oil, get a spray-on oil, and don’t drown it and you’ll be good, herbs, marinade that’s all fair game.

Bonus Time: Meal Replacement Shakes

If you ever wanted to take the guesswork out of dieting for weight loss, meal replacement shakes can be a godsend, that’s not to say all meal replacement shakes are created equal, some are not very filling, and some are higher in calories. We’re big fans of instant knockout complete, made by the same people who made the fat burner instant knockout cut, it’s designed to keep you fuller for longer, whilst still making sure you get all of your dietary needs met. It’s a great alternative if you’re struggling to find time to cook high-volume low-calorie foods.

—

This content is brought to you by Dr. Mark Watson.

iStockPhoto