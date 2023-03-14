7 of The Worst Habits for Your Dental Health

—

Oral hygiene is essential for health. Yet, our teeth and gums might be harmed by some practices that we engage in unintentionally. The Smilist Dental Smithtown shared with us, seven bad practices that might wreck your teeth and gums.

We learned about the consequences of bad behaviors like skipping brushing our teeth or eating plenty of sugary or acidic meals and gained advice on how to change our ways for the better.

By the conclusion of this article, you will have a better grasp of the behaviors that are detrimental to your oral health and the steps you can take to improve your oral hygiene.

Neglecting Oral Hygiene

One of the worst things you can do to your teeth is to avoid practicing good oral care. Plaque and bacteria may cause cavities, gum disease, and bad breath if they are allowed to build up on and between your teeth when you don’t brush and floss frequently.

Brush your teeth for two minutes, twice a day, and floss once a day to keep your mouth healthy. Use an antiseptic mouthwash to eliminate bad breath and prevent further bacterial growth. Also, it is recommended that you change your toothbrush every three to four months, or sooner if the bristles are frayed.

Consuming Sugary and Acidic Foods

Among the worst behaviors for your teeth is often indulging in sugary and acidic meals. Cavities and tooth sensitivity may be caused by consuming sugary and acidic meals and beverages.

Consuming sugary foods and beverages causes oral bacteria to secrete acid, which erodes tooth enamel. If left untreated, this acid may erode tooth enamel and lead to cavities.

Reducing your consumption of sugary and acidic meals and beverages may help protect your teeth from their damaging effects.

You should rinse your mouth out with water after consuming sugary or acidic meals and wait at least 30 minutes before brushing your teeth. Tooth enamel might be further eroded if you brush right after eating acidic meals.

Using Teeth as Tools

Another terrible practice for your teeth is using them as tools. The use of one’s teeth to tear open packages, to grip or bite on hard objects, or for any other purpose may lead to damage to the teeth in the form of chips, cracks, and fractures.

To avoid damaging your teeth, it’s best to avoid biting through packaging and instead use tools like scissors or a knife. Chewing on ice, pencils, or fingernails may also harm your teeth and should be avoided.

Smoking and Using Tobacco Products

One of the worst things you can do for your teeth is to smoke or use tobacco products regularly. Cigarette smoking is associated with an increased risk of gum disease, poor breath, and oral cancer. Chemical toxins in tobacco and cigarette smoke may deteriorate tooth enamel and cause gum disease.

Quitting smoking and other tobacco use is crucial for preserving oral health. See your doctor or a smoking-cessation professional for advice on how to kick the habit. You should also brush your teeth twice a day, floss once a day, and see the dentist routinely to maintain optimal oral health.

Grinding or Clenching Teeth

One of the worst things you can do to your teeth is to grind them together or clench your jaw. Teeth wear, jaw discomfort, headaches, and even tooth fractures may all result from this behavior, which is recognized medically as bruxism.

If you grind your teeth at night, you should consult a dentist about getting treatment. If you have tooth injury, your dentist may suggest using a mouthguard or splint to prevent additional problems.

Chewing on Non-Food Items

Damage to teeth and jaws, as well as gastrointestinal issues, may result from this behavior, which is also known as pica. Chewing on non-food things, such as pencils, pens, or fingernails, may place excessive pressure on your teeth, leading to damage including chipping, fractures, or even tooth loss.

If you want to keep your teeth in excellent shape and prevent cavities, you should refrain from chewing on anything that isn’t food. Anxiety and tension may manifest itself in this behavior, so be aware if you find yourself doing it regularly. Getting assistance for these problems might improve your chances of quitting and protecting your teeth.

Skipping Dental Checkups

The practice of avoiding regular dental visits is also detrimental to oral health. Maintaining excellent oral health and warding off tooth diseases requires regular dental examinations.

If you go in for regular dental checkups, your dentist will be able to see the earliest warning signs of dental issues including cavities, gum disease, and even oral cancer. If your dentist is able to detect these abnormalities early on, he or she can treat them to prevent them from becoming worse and creating more extensive dental difficulties down the line.

Final Words

Optimal oral health, the avoidance of dental disorders, and the enjoyment of a healthy, attractive smile are all possible outcomes of protecting your teeth and avoiding these worst behaviors. Don’t forget that prevention is the key to excellent dental health for life, and that by making some simple modifications to your routine, you may improve your oral health for the rest of your days.

