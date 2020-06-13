9 Benefits of Fresh Cold Pressed Juice

—

Fresh cold-pressed juice from fruits and vegetables has a lot more health benefits than you might be aware of. It is indispensable as it strengthens your body from the inside out. We will pay attention to nine actual health benefits.

Introduction

Fresh fruit juice is delicious and refreshing for a lot of people. You can easily drink up fruit or vegetables that would not be in your daily diet, without regretting it. The various combinations can give you an energy boost. And this is not just the case for your mind. Fresh fruit juice has a lot more health benefits than you might be aware of. It is, in fact, indispensable as it strengthens your body from the inside out. It is an important fuel to keep fit and energized. Not to forget that several diseases and conditions can be prevented by it. This article will pay attention to ten true health benefits.

Is Cold Pressed Juice Better?

Freshly pressed juice may be better to drink compared to juice in concentrated packages. It contains 50 percent more vitamins, which makes a huge difference. The fiber present in the fruit or vegetables you press together will be intact. It contains all essential minerals and enzymes that can lead to health benefits. Besides, slowly extracted juice does not contain added sugars and preservatives that can have a negative outcome on your health. It can also be much cheaper to press your juices instead of buying packages over and over in the supermarket.

Health Benefits of Fresh Pressed Juice

1. High in Antioxidants

Antioxidants can prevent damage caused by free radicals in your body. Fresh juices of fruit and vegetables contain very high concentrations of antioxidants. This makes them very suited to protecting your body against free radicals and toxins. Are you looking for optimal results? Choose dark-colored fruit and vegetables. They contain more antioxidants compared to light-colored ones.

2. May Increase Hydration

The juice is liquid, and the liquid is indispensable for your body. It helps the body to process all the vitamins, minerals, enzymes, and (natural) sugars present in juices and other food. Proper hydration also stimulates the production of energy, a strong metabolism, and healthy skin. Drinking enough liquids will also help you in feeling full and satisfied for longer.

3. More Fiber

Fresh juices are full of fiber. Fiber is indispensable for the body, as it supports your digestive health and good bacteria growth. Fiber can also lower cholesterol levels and regulate blood sugar levels. As most people experience difficulties with consuming the daily recommended intake of fiber, juices can be a great solution.

4. Boosts Vitamins

The human body needs a lot of vitamins to stay healthy and to function optimally. Most of these vitamins can be found in fresh fruit juices. For example, oranges, bananas, and strawberries contain a lot of vitamin C. This vitamin has a function as an antioxidant. It is needed for the formation of connective tissue, the intake of iron, and to maintain excellent resistance. Strawberries and bananas also contain vitamin B9 (folate). Fresh juices are a great way to get a mega-dose of vitamins at once.

5. May Prevent Food Cravings

Unhealthy food that is very unsatisfying for our bodies is what we often turn to when having food cravings. By making sure that your body is satisfied with a lot of fiber and vitamins, food cravings can be prevented. Fresh juices will fill you up and provide your body with enough energy to keep going. It will be easier to stick to your healthy meals, and food cravings will soon belong to the past.

6. May Promote Weight Loss

Fruit and vegetable juice only contains natural sugars. By drinking it, the body will be satisfied and not in need of any badly processed sugars anymore. Your natural digestion will also be stimulated immediately. Consuming less processed sugar is very important, as most people who are overweight consume way too much of it. The practice of juicing can also stimulate other healthy choices when it comes to food and exercise. The juice will also provide a lot of energy that you can convert into exercising. This can help you to become and to stay fit.

7. Natural Sugar & No Preservatives

In contrast to canned or bottled juices, fresh juice is not loaded with preservatives and unnecessary sugars. Added sugars are just empty calories without much nutritional value. The natural sugar present in fresh juice, called fructose, helps the body to produce energy during the day. Fructose also helps to normalize blood sugar levels and prevents you from getting hungry after eating.

8. Detoxifies the Body

Juices are alkaline. It is high Vitamin C and other antioxidants. These make sure that harmful acids and toxins will be kicked out of the body. They are the best at fighting the enemies present in our bodies. Detoxifying is essential, but something you have to take care of yourself. By consuming the right sources of antioxidants, you can help your body in starting the process.

9. Feeling of Happiness

The practice of juicing may improve general blood circulation. This results in more oxygen present in your body and your brain, which stimulates positive emotions. Besides, it will make you aware that you are drinking something healthy, and that you are taking care of your body. Especially after knowing all the health benefits related to it. This will make you feel much better and happier. It is that easy.

Conclusion

Fresh cold-pressed juice is not only delicious, but it is also good for your body. The vitamins and antioxidants present can increase your energy and stimulate a healthy digestive system. Besides, it will make you feel happy and healthy. Have a close look at what you do when you get thirsty. If you care about your body and want to feel energized throughout the day, treat yourself with fresh fruit juice.

