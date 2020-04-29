Admitting the Cold, Hard Truth About Mindfulness Will Set You Free

Here’s the secret about meditation no one likes to admit: it just reminds us of something we too easily forget.

Contrary to all the hype about “mindfulness,” you don’t need to buy it, read about it, or go out and get it. (That’s capitalism for you.)

No, you’re already mindful — right now.

In this episode, you’ll hear what I think of that cliché word, “mindfulness,” and a powerful metaphor for how our minds work from meditation teacher angel Kyodo williams.

