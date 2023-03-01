Al Interviews Dr. Steve Lamberti | Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Rochester Medical Center on the Topic of Psychosis

In this episode, Al interviews Dr. Steve Lamberti, professor of psychiatry at the University of Rochester Medical Center (URMC) where he serves as Academic Chief of the Community Division and as the Chair of the Research Subject Review Board for Behavioral and Social Sciences, on the topic of psychosis (recorded 10-12-22).

In this fascinating interview you’ll hear Dr. Lamberti explain the primary symptoms of a psychosis, share which mental illnesses may include psychosis, discuss single-episode events, and much, much more.

You can find more information about Dr. Lamberti, and his biography here. And here you can find his LinkedIn page. For additional information on psychosis, visit the NAMI website.

If you have listened and feel that you have received some value from the podcast, please consider supporting the show by becoming a Patron at patreon.com/thedepressionfiles.

In addition to The Depression Files podcast, you can find Al's blog at TheDepressionFiles.com.

