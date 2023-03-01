Get Daily Email
Al Interviews Dr. Steve Lamberti | Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Rochester Medical Center on the Topic of Psychosis

Al Interviews Dr. Steve Lamberti | Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Rochester Medical Center on the Topic of Psychosis

The Depression Files Podcast hosted by Al Levin

In this episode, Al interviews Dr. Steve Lamberti, professor of psychiatry at the University of Rochester Medical Center (URMC) where he serves as Academic Chief of the Community Division and as the Chair of the Research Subject Review Board for Behavioral and Social Sciences, on the topic of psychosis (recorded 10-12-22).

In this fascinating interview you’ll hear Dr. Lamberti explain the primary symptoms of a psychosis, share which mental illnesses may include psychosis, discuss single-episode events, and much, much more.

You can find more information about Dr. Lamberti, and his biography here. And here you can find his LinkedIn page. For additional information on psychosis, visit the NAMI website.

If you have listened and feel that you have received some value from the podcast, please consider supporting the show by becoming a Patron at patreon.com/thedepressionfiles. You can begin to support the show with as little as $1.00/month!

In addition to The Depression Files podcast, you can find Al’s blog at TheDepressionFiles.com. There, you can also find out how to work with Al as a coach or schedule him for a public speaking event. You will also find Al on Twitter @allevin18. Lastly, it would be greatly appreciated if you would subscribe to the show and take just a minute to leave a review and rating.

This post was previously published on The Depression Files.

 

***

Photo credit: iStock.com

 

About Al Levin

Al Levin, M.Ed. is an urban public school administrator. Since having been through two major bouts of depression, he is become a passionate mental health advocate with a blog and podcast. His podcast, TheDepressionFiles.com/podcast, consists of interviews of men who have struggled with depression. You can also find him on Twitter @allevin18

