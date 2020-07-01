All You Need to Know About Hair Transplantation

—

Having and maintaining healthy hair is important for most people. According to the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), ” male pattern baldness affects around a third of white men under 30, increasing to around 80 percent of men over 70 (it’s less common among black men, and occurs later and more slowly in Asian men)”. The reasons for hair loss can vary. Permanent hair loss can occur due to many reasons such as genetic structure, hormonal problems, environmental factors, stress, diseases and drug use. Hair loss is a serious problem that may cause discomfort for both men and women and can cause negative effects on self-confidence. Therefore, hair transplantation procedure is one of the most preferred aesthetic operations of recent years and it is considered a permanent solution to hair loss.

One of the best clinics in hair transplantation is Natural Hair Turkey, a well-known clinic, and one of the leaders in Turkey and Europe. Natural Hair Turkey is not specialized only in hair transplant but also in dental treatments, and all kinds of cosmetic surgeries.

What are the causes of hair loss?

According to estimations of the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), we shed about 50 to 100 hairs each day. However, our head has plenty more hair to make up for the loss of hair. But, if you start seeing your scalp or bald spots, there might be a more significant reason for your hair loss. There are various reasons for hair loss. These can be; genetic factors, such as male pattern baldness. Hormones, thyroid problems, and other diseases can all cause hair loss too. Also, stress, medications, vitamin deficiencies, and more can cause hair loss. Some causes of hair loss are treatable, whereas some might require hair transplantation.

What is Hair Transplantation?

Hair transplantation is the transplantation of healthy hair follicles with microsurgical methods to the areas where hair follicles are no longer active, and hair loss is occurring. To provide a simple definition of hair transplantation is a microsurgical procedure that is performed under the conditions of operating rooms.

The patient’s healthy hair is added to the area of hair loss. These hairs are usually taken from the nape, and hair transplantation is planned and applied uniquely for the patient. The purpose of this procedure is to provide permanent healthy hair in a natural form that will not be obvious. FUE, DHI, FUT, Manual Punch FUE, and Sapphire FUE techniques are used in hair transplantation.

In terms of sources for medical tourism, Turkey is on top of the list and first ranked in Europe. Its touristic peerless spots that combine history and modernity are the best option to spend a holiday after medical treatment.

Who can undergo hair transplantation?

Any person over the age of 22 can have a hair transplant operation. A professional specialist can examine the type, rate, and the possible causes of hair loss and decide whether the patient needs a hair transplant operation. If a medical professional decides that the patient needs hair transplantation, they will determine the method to be used in the operation.

What are the methods used for Hair Transplantation?

There are two main transplant procedures are follicular unit extraction (FUE) and direct hair implantation (DHI). But there are other methods too.

Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE)

The Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) method is the transfer of the hair follicles with special fine-tip needles over the nape or from certain areas of the body, and to the diluted or completely shed area. Since there is no stitch on the back of your scalp, there are no stitch marks.

The procedure is carried out using local anesthesia. Then, roots are taken one by one with 0.7-1 mm using a micromotor from the back of the hair and planted in the bald area. An average of 2,500-3,500 hair grafts can be planted in a bald area. One of the advantages of the FUE technique is that no stitches are required.

Advantages

It is a painless procedure since it is performed under local anesthesia.

With the FUE method, the cut and sewing process is eliminated in hair transplantation.

Much easier and faster than the FUT method.

The recovery process is faster than the FUT method.

No pain or loss of tissue sensation after surgery.

Graft can also be used for mustache, beard and eyebrow.

Direct Hair Implantation (DHI)

DHI is the placing of the hair follicles collected one by one with the automatic Choi implanter pens in the transplantation area. One of the most important differences in the DHI hair transplantation method is that it allows hair to be transplanted without shaving. With DHI, the hair follicles are transplanted within 1-2 minutes, after taking them from the donor area, the hair follicles are not allowed to wait outside the body. Consequently, this minimizes the possibility of hair follicles being damaged. Also, with DHI, more intensive hair transplantation can be done especially in narrow areas.

Advantages

Thanks to the fine-tipped structure of the Choi pen used in DHI, hair transplantation can be performed more frequently.

Because the waiting period of follicles is minimized in DHI, loss of graft decreases.

After the DHI, the scalp goes through a rapid healing process; therefore, no scars remain.

Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT)

The Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT) technique, which is used quite frequently in hair transplantation, especially in the early 2000s, was gradually discontinued when Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE), a more advanced technique, was developed. With this technique, an average of 3000 to 8000 thousand hair follicles can be transplanted in a single session, and remaining hairs are not damaged during this technique, and thus, new hair grows healthily.

In the FUT technique, the donor area is numbed with local anesthesia to collect the hair follicles. The donor area is generally the nape region where the hair roots are stronger. Thanks to local anesthesia, no pain is felt during the operation.

The tissue taken from the donor area is removed. The grafts separated from the skin tissue are neatly placed in the containers. After the area to be transplanted has been numb, a canal is opened as many as the number of grafts. These canals are the size of the pinhead where the hair follicles will be placed. After the canals are opened, hair follicles are placed in these channels, and hair transplantation is completed.

Advantages

Especially patients with grey hair, there is almost no visible scar for surgery.

This method collects much more graft than the FUE method.

Hair transplantation can be done without shaving the hair.

Recovery

Anyone who thinks about getting hair transplantation should know that hair transplantation is a procedure that can give great results in a long time. The final result can be seen 12 months after the operation. After having a hair transplant, most people can return to work for about 3 days.

After 2 to 5 days: If there are any bandages, the bandaged can be removed, but you should not touch the grafts. After 48 hours, the patient can wash their hair by following the instructions that the clinic gave them.

After 1 month: The transplanted hair will often fall out, and later starts to grow back.

After 6 months: New hair will usually start to grow.

After 12 to 18 months: You can see the full results

Source: https://naturalhairturkey.com/hair-transplant/

—

This content is sponsored by Firat Ekinci.

Photo: Shutterstock