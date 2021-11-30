Announcing ‘Shelter Me’: A Good Men Project Publication on Medium that Offers a Refuge for Mind, Body, and Spirit

About Shelter Me

“Shelter Me”, a publication on Medium about the health of body, mind, and spirit. It is a refuge for the stress of today’s world.

The publication will cover mental health, including anxiety and depression, the stigma, and how we deal with it all. We’ll address physical health and the challenges we face in our desire to stay healthy in this day in age.

We’ll look at chronic pain and how it affects our quality of life, including our relationships, and we’ll address how that affects our mental health. We’ll explore spirituality and how it influences our outlook and behaviors.

By “We”, of course, we mean to include YOU. We welcome contributors to our new publication, “Shelter Me”. We will consider submissions of well-written content on the subjects mentioned above. We accept drafts and already-published stories, but we prefer drafts not previously published. To be accepted, your submission:

Must meet our Editorial Guidelines; Must not require more than minor editing — unless you are a member of our Writing Community (learn more here); Must be relevant to the topics mentioned above.

How to contribute

To be considered as a contributor to “Shelter Me” please use the form at this link.

The link above will allow us to add you to our publication. Once added, you will submit each post individually through the Medium submission process:

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Go to the post you want to submit

– Use the gear icon at the top of the post to select “Edit story”

– Click on the 3 dots that appear at the top right

– Click on “Add to Publication”

– Choose “SHELTER ME” and submit to publication

– You will be notified by Medium if it is accepted

We look forward to sharing your stories!

Join The Good Men Project’s Writers’ Community on Patreon.

We welcome all experience levels. Learn more on our Patreon page.

“Shelter Me” is a publication of the Agents of Change (@2ChangeAgents) collaboration between Good Men Media, Inc. (The Good Men Project) and Connection Victory Publishing Company. Contact us at [email protected]

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

Previously Published on medium

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Agents of Change