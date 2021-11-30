Announcing ‘Shelter Me’: A Good Men Project Publication on Medium that Offers a Refuge for Mind, Body, and Spirit

About Shelter Me
“Shelter Me”, a publication on Medium about the health of body, mind, and spirit. It is a refuge for the stress of today’s world.
The publication will cover mental health, including anxiety and depression, the stigma, and how we deal with it all. We’ll address physical health and the challenges we face in our desire to stay healthy in this day in age.
We’ll look at chronic pain and how it affects our quality of life, including our relationships, and we’ll address how that affects our mental health. We’ll explore spirituality and how it influences our outlook and behaviors.
By “We”, of course, we mean to include YOU. We welcome contributors to our new publication, “Shelter Me”. We will consider submissions of well-written content on the subjects mentioned above. We accept drafts and already-published stories, but we prefer drafts not previously published. To be accepted, your submission:
- Must meet our Editorial Guidelines;
- Must not require more than minor editing — unless you are a member of our Writing Community (learn more here);
- Must be relevant to the topics mentioned above.
How to contribute
To be considered as a contributor to “Shelter Me” please use the form at this link.
The link above will allow us to add you to our publication. Once added, you will submit each post individually through the Medium submission process:
- Go to the post you want to submit
– Use the gear icon at the top of the post to select “Edit story”
– Click on the 3 dots that appear at the top right
– Click on “Add to Publication”
– Choose “SHELTER ME” and submit to publication
– You will be notified by Medium if it is accepted
We have a total of 8 publications on Medium
From The Good Men Project:
Hello Love (Relationships) — Love changes us. Love makes us human.
Change Becomes You (Advice) — Life advice that will (actually) improve your life.
Equality Includes You (Social Justice) — Speaking up for humanity through intersectional social justice. Open to all.
A Parent is Born (Parenting) — Because the moment a child is born, a parent is born too.
Greener Together (Environmentalism) — Because the earth needs us. Pronto.
From Agents of Change:
Shelter Me (Wellness) — A refuge for mind, body, and spirit.
Modern Identities (Gender, etc.) — Celebrating our relationships with self and others.
Co-Existence (Peace) — Social Justice, Ethics and Environmental Justice.
We look forward to sharing your stories!
“Shelter Me” is a publication of the Agents of Change (@2ChangeAgents) collaboration between Good Men Media, Inc. (The Good Men Project) and Connection Victory Publishing Company. Contact us at [email protected]
—
—
