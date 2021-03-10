Anxiety and Me — My Longest Relationship

When I think about anxiety, (you know, I even hate typing the word) it brings up so many strong feelings inside me.

Anxiety can be completely debilitating. Robbing you of pleasure and exhausting you with the constant battle to keep it subdued enough to live. You need incredible strength to wade through a day whilst fighting the desire to go home, not eat, not sleep, and push everyone away.

Of course, there are varying levels of anxiety, and not all anxiety is bad. Anxiety is a basic human reaction we need in order to survive and thrive. Without anxiety, we wouldn’t perform in presentations or exams. Anxiety can raise the arousing state so our body produces all the important, and necessary, hormones to perform at your best or to get out of danger. Unfortunately, the brain can get overzealous in this task and go into survival overdrive, seeing everything as a survival situation.

The first time I was acutely aware of anxiety was around the age of 25. I would become anxious in situations that were not at all dangerous. In fact, I even called an ambulance when I had my first panic attack. I had no idea what it was, and was convinced I was going into anaphylactic shock from a blueberry muffin! The paramedics were so patient and explained it was just a panic attack but at 25 with no understanding of such things I was just frustrated they didn’t understand I was dying!

And that is where my woman v’s Anxiety war started.

Over the next few weeks, Anxiety didn’t show up in such a peacock fashion but subtly destroyed every pleasure in my life. It was usually during the mundane tasks like watching TV or reading a book that Anxiety would shout “hang on a minute, why the hell are you relaxing? We have shit to do…. Like NOW!” Then the heart would race, sounds would be hugely amplified, color and light would be blinding and I would have to get up and move. My digestive system would need to, err empty, ready for the impending threat of….

Simply relaxing.

Sleeping had its own unique challenges and I would go for days without sleeping more than a few minutes a night. The world becomes a very strange place when you don’t sleep! It has a direct impact on your appetite, energy and scarily, your rational thought! Which provided my brain with further ‘evidence’ something was seriously wrong. And so the beautiful and perfectly formed circle of anxiety was imprinted on me.

I don’t like to dwell on that time, and how anxiety owned me, but needless to say it stopped me enjoying every aspect of my life for over a year. The speed with which anxiety destroyed me was impressive and I tried desperately to find a ‘cure’ at equal speed. However, as with most of the important life lessons, it took time.

My then-boyfriend, now husband, was also robbed of that time. He was in his 20’s living in London with a job he loved and no responsibilities. He lost that hedonistic time to anxiety. He helplessly watched me flounder and fight daily with something he couldn’t understand.

I’m now aged 45 and although anxiety has popped up again several times in my life it has never been as crippling as that first time.

The memory of it is still raw and if I allow it, my memory can take me back there in an instant.

However, the experience of my 20’s has taken me on a journey to understand how to control my ‘survival brain’, rather than it controlling me. To find ways, and hacks, to trick it into serving me a more contented life. Remember, your brain has no moral desire to make you happy or unhappy. It just wants to keep you alive.

If anxiety is affecting you in any way please see your doctor or a counselor. It isn’t something you have to live with, I promise.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

