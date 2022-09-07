Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Health & Wellness / Are You Choosing Temporary Comfort Over Long-term Recovery? [Podcast]

Are You Choosing Temporary Comfort Over Long-term Recovery? [Podcast]

The decisions we make when we weigh the difficulty of recovery against living a restricted life governed by disordered anxiety and irrational fear.

by Leave a Comment

 

CHOOSING TEMPORARY COMFORT OVER LONG TERM RECOVERY

I want to start to examine a new topic here and there. “What does it take to really recover?”

Not the nuts and bolts of recovery. Exposures and techniques and theory. I want to start looking at what it takes inside you. The thought process. The perception. The decisions we make when we weigh the difficulty of recovery against living a restricted life governed by disordered anxiety and irrational fear. What does it “TAKE” to recover?

.

.

I’ll tell you one thing that it takes. It takes this. Calling out our habit of choosing temporary relief and comfort when we avoid and escape and run and refuse to face the scary stuff. This is the habit of making decisions rooted in fear and based on achieving short term comfort at the expense of long term progress and recovery. Confronting this habit and recognizing the reality of what this repeated choice means is one of the first things you can do to move yourself down the path to real recovery.

  • When we choose to cancel plans, we are choosing temporary comfort at the cost of long term restriction.
  • When we choose to not do our exposures, we are choosing temporary comfort at the cost of long term restriction.
  • When we choose to speak our fear out loud for the 10,000th time again in an effort to seek reassurance and soothing, we are choosing temporary comfort at the cost of long term restriction.

 

This list can be long. But you get the idea.

This episode is all about taking stock and deciding to be honest with ourselves about the choices we are making repeatedly. We do not have to berate ourselves, but we can be honest with ourselves. Owning our choices and taking responsibility for what they mean in our lives is one of the most self-compassionate things we can do. When we take responsibility for our choices and recognize the reality of our options – uncomfortable though they may be – we give ourselves the gift of power, influence, and control in the recovery process. We go from passive victim to active self-advocate.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I can’t think of a better first recovery move.

Can you?

This post was previously published on Theanxioustruth.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Drew Linsalata

Drew is the creator and host of The Anxious Truth, a straight ahead anxiety-focused podcast that’s been in full swing since 2014. With over 2 million downloads (and growing), The Anxious Truth has spawned a large, vibrant, and engaged social media community dedicated to education, empowerment, and recovery support. Having suffered from anxiety, panic disorder, agoraphobia, and depression several times over more than 20 years, Drew is now fully recovered and sharing his knowledge and experience with others as they travel the same rocky road of mental health and wellness. His no-nonsense approach to these problems and willingness to provide direct, actionable advice even when it might not be easy to hear, has established him as a unique voice in the community. Drew is the author of "The Anxious Truth", "Seven Percent Slower", and  "An Anxiety Story", which have quickly become required reading for anyone struggling with anxiety-related problems and searching for a path to recovery. Find him online here: https://theanxioustruth.com

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x