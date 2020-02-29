Best Anti-Snoring Tips for Men

—

Please Note: This article is presented for informational purposes only and is not meant to diagnose or treat any illness. If you have any health concern, see a licensed healthcare professional in person.

Snoring is the harsh and loud sound that occurs during sleeping. The flow of air as you breathe makes a vibration with the tissues in the back of the throat, causing noise from the nose or mouth or both.

It can be disruptive. You can wake yourself or your partner with a loud snore. It can also make your mouth dry, irritated, or sore. It is also an indication of severe health problems like stroke, heart disease, diabetes, and sleep apnea.

According to the National Sleep Foundation, about 30 million people snore regularly. It is more widespread among men and becomes frequent when we get older.

There’s no need to worry, though. Several anti-snoring devices can help deal with snoring. In this article, we’ve listed some of the best devices that men can use to prevent snoring. Read on!

Oral appliance

An oral appliance, or also referred to as a mandibular device, is like a mouth guard or orthodontic retainer that is worn during sleep.

An oral appliance is commonly made from thermal acrylic that is soft and pliable at warm temperatures. This material allows for a comfortable, secure, and firm fit.

This device helps stabilize and position the mandible, soft palate and tongue, making breathing more comfortable and prevent snoring. It can also prevent the tongue from falling back and blocking the airways.

Excessive salivation, jaw pain, and facial discomfort are possible side effects of wearing this type of device. You may want to find one made from thermal acrylic.

You can try the zyppah anti-snoring piece. This mouthpiece can be heated to fit 90% of the mouth. It is also proven to be more effective for men. It has a tongue strap that keeps the tongue from sliding down and prevents it from blocking your airways.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Zyppah anti-snoring mouthpiece also provides a 90-day money-back guarantee to give you enough time to try and test the effectiveness of the product.

Vestibular Shield

A vestibular shield, or also called a mouth shield, is a type of mouthpiece that keeps the mouth from falling open. This device also prevents the soft tissue in the back of the mouth from vibrating.

This device has a very slim design making it comfortable to wear during sleep. It is also large enough to prevent the wearer from swallowing it and having the risk of choking. Unlike an oral appliance, it is not firmly anchored to the teeth, and the lower jaw can freely move. It resembles braces and works like a pacifier.

It is best used for mouth breathers as it encourages the wearer to breathe through the nose, which helps in making our body healthier and regenerate better. It can also prevent bad breath, caries, and dry mucous membranes.

Nasal dilators

A nasal dilator is perfect for people who have a congested or constricted nose. This product helps dilate the nostrils to allow more airflow through the nose and encourages nose breathing.

A nasal dilator has two types: external and internal dilators that both make the nasal passage open and allows the wearer to breathe through the nose increases the airflow and prevents snoring.

An external nasal dilator is an adhesive strip or bandage with plastic splits or ribs that is applied across the bridge of the nose and sides of the nostrils. It looks like a stiffened band-aid.

This dilator is best and effective if the wearer did not have another condition affecting their breathing during sleep, like sleep apnea or runny nose due to allergies.

Internal nasal dilators, on the other hand, are inserted inside the nostrils. It serves like a nose plugs or vents that come in different sizes and shapes. An internal dilator is commonly from medical grade silicone.

It may take some time to get used to internal nasal dilators, and it may provide initial discomfort. You also need to be careful to avoid sniffing it inside your nostrils.

Chinstrap

A chin strap is usually made out of a stretchable fabric. It wraps over the head and under the chin preventing the mouth from opening while you sleep.

Keeping the mouth closed prevents air from traveling to and from your throat and minimizes the rapid flapping that causes snoring. It is best for mouth snorers. It is also ideal for people who have dentures and prefer non-invasive products. It is also easy to wash and store when not in use. Most chin straps also last long and are very durable.

The only drawback with this product is that it can be challenging to use when you’re suffering from colds or blocked nasal passages. It can also provide discomfort at the first stage of usage.

Takeaway

Snoring may be a small problem, but it can affect you and your partner’s sound sleep. Dealing your loud snores through these devices can result in restful and snore-free sleep that can also make you healthier and better.

—

This content is brought to you by Analisse Weathers.

Photo: Shutterstock