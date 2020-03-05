Do Alternative Detox Therapies Truly Work?

—

Please Note: This article is presented for informational purposes only and is not meant to diagnose or treat any illness. If you have any health concern, see a licensed healthcare professional in person.

The days when only conventional rehab programs were available, are long gone. Over the past decade, more and more alternative detox therapies have been developed, and their rates of success give hope to people with addiction.

Even though the publicity is scanty, previous patient testimonials are proof that the methods give results and reduce the risk of relapse later on.

What’s to say about alternative drug detox methods in a nutshell?

Traditional drug detox programs include clinical observation, rehydration, medication, and nutritional replacements. Alternative therapies ease out the efforts of patients throughout detox. They can work as a supplement for a traditional detox program, making it easy for the patient to get from detox to rehab.

The healing methods work on their own, too, with many patients choosing alternative healing therapies altogether. Here is how alternative healing methods work:

They ease out the elimination of toxins from the body

They alleviate psychological symptoms of withdrawal, such as anxiety

They sustain self-awareness

They lessen the physical side effects of withdrawal

They improve the overall health

Western allopathic medicine is fundamental for traditional detoxification treatments. On the other hand, alternative detox therapies are born from numerous cultural traditions. Contemporary schools of bodywork, Asian medicine, Native American healing ceremonies are only some to name. Even if the methods are very different, they all follow the main principle, having a holistic approach to health. Healing means addressing to body, mind, and soul, which isn’t something you get with conventional detox therapies.

What are the most popular alternative detox methods?

Alternative drug detox therapies are fundamental for holistic addiction treatment programs. Some programs also use medications, counseling, and group support within plans but rely on yoga classes, tai chi classes, guided meditation sessions, and acupuncture sessions as well. Native American healing methods, Reiki, hypnotherapy, or massage are some of the numerous techniques that patients are provided to.

Yoga

The ancient art of yoga is fantastic for stress-related conditions. As it focuses on mind, body, and breath, yoga will reduce the internal tension and anxiety that sustain an addictive behavior.

Massage

Massage sustains the detox process by increasing blood circulation, speeding up the body’s natural elimination of toxins, and improving the immune system. Regular massage sessions will ensure deep relaxation, which alleviates anxiety and restlessness that are common within the drug withdrawal.

Acupuncture

The National Acupuncture Detoxification Association highlights that acupuncture has been used for alleviating the symptoms in drug withdrawal since 1972. Acupuncture is about the delicate placement of wonderful needles in particular pressure points on the face, ears, and body, sustaining healing and recovery.

Reiki

Reiki comes from Japan, and it’s a method of holistic energy work. The professional will place the different hands-on points on the body, increasing the flow of energy and reducing the stress, healing emotional damage. Reiki is utilized in alternative detox methods for reducing the anxiety and panic of withdrawal, helping one to overcome the guilt and pain associated with addiction.

What methods are used in luxury alternative detox centers?

The luxury alternative detox centers stand out from the other programs as they provide not only a great variety of methods, but also astonishing amenities and conditions.

Everything that science has been proved to work is used at these centers. For instance, it has been known that a natural setting has amazing benefits for one’s health, which is why you’ll always find luxury alternative detox centers in the most incredible and breathtaking locations. The amenities are high-end, patients get customized programs (according to their level of addiction, specifics, and interests) and are taken care of by professionals 24/7.

As Johnny Tabaie, the founder of the Pouyan method – the fundamental healing principle used at the Holistic Sanctuary centers – says, “Healing is about taking care of the body, mind, and soul. It’s impossible to address only the symptoms, and it makes no sense to use medications or traditional methods for healing an addiction of any kind. Only when seeing the person, and not his/her dependence, and using the most natural methods, the chance of healing can truly be born”. In Tabaie’s centers, the treatments are 100% natural and harm-free, with no chemicals or conventional methods being used within his programs. Some of the outstanding methods they use are: hyperbaric oxygen chambers (HBOT), ozone therapy, stem cell therapy, Nad IV drips, telomere repair, and others. Some of these were until recently available only to the super-rich.

Do alternative detox therapies give results or not?

Clinical studies on alternative drug detox therapies do have incredible results. Not only that, alternative therapies sustain recovery and healing, but they also present only a few side effects and are safer than conventional methods.

Focused on every single patient and providing programs that work for one’s needs and particularities, alternative detox programs are slowly winning their fans. The incredible variety of methods, intensive care, and the attention that patients are benefiting from are the essential advantages of alternative detox therapies. The clinical studies are rather tricky to conduct as there are so many methods used in an impressive number of the combination.

One looking for an alternative detox program should check the whole package, the patient’s testimonials, and so on. Make sure that the center has license and accreditation from national agencies that establish the standards in terms of drug and alcohol rehabilitation.

Nevertheless, alternative detox therapies will address your spiritual, psychological, and physical needs throughout the detox process, which is far more effective than with any conventional detox program.

—

This content is brought to you by Alex Pintilie.

Photo:FreePik