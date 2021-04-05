Effective Weight Loss Strategies of 2021 and 2022

—

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) statistics, approximately 1.9 billion adults were struggling with obesity and weight-related issues in 2016. This was about 39% of the global population by then. These numbers have been increasing annually.

Some of the deadliest 21st-century diseases are diabetes, heart disease and stroke, some cancers, high cholesterol, and hypertension, among many others, and they all result from obesity.

Studies have shown that regular physical exercise and healthier food choices can significantly reduce obesity and overweight issues along with their accompanying non-communicable conditions.

So, are you among these overweight individuals? If the answer is yes, chances are, you are desperately looking for strategies to help you lose weight with a snap and with minimum struggle.

Let’s get into it;

1. Protein Consumption

The majority of the population has little or no knowledge when it comes to the protein consumption strategy.

Consuming proteins boost the satiety hormone and reduce the hunger hormone. This is to say that, unlike carbohydrates or fats, when you consume proteins, you will feel full for a longer period.

Satiety is the satisfactory feeling you get after eating, and there are various satiety hormones. Some of them are leptin, cholecystokinin, and other peptides, and they all relay signals to the hypothalamus.

On the other hand, the hunger hormone triggers hunger, as the name suggests, and an example of hunger hormones is the ghrelin hormone.

The difference between the two hormones is that the hunger hormone increases appetite and makes individuals eat more calories and store fats. In contrast, the satiety hormone produced after eating protein prevents individuals from overeating and taking in more calories.

In simple terms, intake of proteins induces a satisfactory effect rather than a hunger effect through boosting the release of various satiety hormones. Protein consumption reduces the intake of calories.

2. Green Tea Consumption

One of the core functions of green tea, when consumed, is boosting the body’s metabolism. Slow metabolism has several effects, one of them being constant weight gain over time. Green tea comes in handy as it makes converting food into meaningful energy (metabolism) more efficient.

The chemistry behind the functioning of green tea in weight reduction is pretty simple. Studies have indicated that green tea has caffeine that acts as a stimulant and aids in burning fats and better performance during workouts.

Green tea should be best taken before workouts, precisely 90 minutes for the best results.

3. Eliminating Refined Carbohydrates

In recent years, refined carbohydrates have totally lost their reputation. Carbs have been proven to be the culprits when it comes to weight gain.

Refined carbohydrates are simple sugars and refined grains whose contents, like fibers, vitamins, and minerals, have been stripped off. Refined carbohydrates lack basic nutritional value.

Excess intake of refined carbohydrates results in excess fat storage in the body. And we all know what this means. More fats in the body mean gaining more weight. You don’t want that, do you?

The best way to minimize the risk of chronic disease and provide the body with its daily nutritional needs is to consume plant-based foods that have enough fiber. Fruits and vegetables are full of healthy fibers as well and they can act as substitutes for refined carbohydrates.

Studies have shown that low-fiber diets increase the risks of heart disease. On the contrary, there is evidence pointing to the fact that high-fiber diets can promote weight loss and lower the risks of colon cancer.

Generally, if you are looking to strip off the excess pounds of weight in your body, one of the simplest ways to do so is reducing the intake of refined carbohydrates.

Weight Lifting and Proper Exercise

Weight lifting is a type of training commonly done to develop strength and muscles, but that’s not the only thing that weight lifting is known for. It can also be undertaken for weight reduction but with the proper guidance of a professional gym instructor at home or in a gym near you.

Weight lifting effectively eliminates the excess fats in your body by converting them into muscles. You’ll quickly lose a considerable amount of weight over a short period provided you remain dedicated to the activity.

Weight lifting and proper exercise is the perfect strategy that eliminates all the excess fats that have been sucking the joy out of your life. Weight lifting and proper exercise give you an opportunity to redefine your appearance by getting you into the body shape you genuinely desire.

Aerobic Exercises.

Aerobic activities such as jumping, jogging, and hiking, improve the weight loss process through the coordination of large groups of muscles that efficiently utilize the oxygen in the body to meet energy demand.

This means that as you engage in aerobic activities, excess calories are broken down to supply energy to your muscles. The rate at which this occurs depends on how strenuous the activity is – the harder it is, the more calories you burn. As your body burns more calories, you lose more pounds of weight.

Aerobic exercises are efficient because they keep the heart and lungs healthy. Aerobics increases the heart rate, which then increases the supply of oxygen to muscles throughout the body. With better muscle health, you will be able to engage in more physical activity and maintain a healthy weight

The Bottom line

With the drastic change of lifestyle over the years and the excessive consumption of processed foods, obesity and weight gain have become one of the most disturbing topics globally. Many people spend valuable time and resources trying to find lasting solutions to their obesity issues.

The myths surrounding the weight loss industry can be overwhelming for people who are genuinely looking for a lasting solution. The first step is to find a gym with instructors that understand your individual needs and starting an effective weight loss program.

—

