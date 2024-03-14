Get Daily Email
Home / Health & Wellness / Fit Over 40: Approachable Male Fitness With Julian Brass

Fit Over 40: Approachable Male Fitness With Julian Brass

Fitness expert and motivational wellness personality Julian Brass helps men over 40 transform their lives with program Fit Over 40.

Photo shows fitness expert Julian Brass doing a yoga pose. He is wearing a white tank top and black shorts. The background is blue.

Renowned fitness expert Julian Brass has made it his mission to transform the lives of men over 40. His seminars for leading global companies have helped him spread his inspirational and educational words, insight, and life mindset to motivate the masses. An award-winning entrepreneur with extensive expertise as a certified health and life coach, international bestselling author of Own Your Anxiety, advisor, and investor, Julian has created a global buzz around his latest endeavor – Fit Over 40.

Fit Over 40 is the ultimate holistic fitness method. It is an innovative program that combines nutrition, weight loss, strength training, yoga, and mindset strategies to help successful men over 40 achieve their fitness goals and transform their lives. The program has gained widespread popularity across the USA, Middle East, Europe, and Canada. Not only do men seek Julian’s direction, but partners also seek Julian’s guidance to help the men in their lives achieve their fitness and personal care goals.Photo shows fitness expert Julian Brass practicing yoga on a matt against a blue background. Julian is wearing a white tank top and black shorts.

Julian’s approach is focused on creating a customized program for each client. He provides his clients insight, guidance, encouragement, reliability, and courage, building their confidence, encouraging self-care regimens, and getting them excited about the process. A massive transformation begins within weeks, and these men end up in the best shape of their lives.

Image shows fitness expert Julian Brass doing yoga on a matt. The background is bright blue. Julian is wearing black shorts and no shirt.Julian’s relatable and disarming demeanor, charismatic approach to presenting, and global living experience lead to incredibly informative and fun sessions, offering a hybrid experience for attendees and participants. When it comes to motivating the masses, expert insight into the millennial demographic, and how to succeed as an entrepreneur, Julian Brass offers a definitive approach and critical insight.

Julian is an inspiring individual dedicated to helping others achieve their fitness and personal care goals. Besides his professional accomplishments, Julian is passionate about his personal fitness routine, including yoga and weight training.Image shows Julian Brass, a man who appears to be healthy, in his early 40s, with olive skin tone and short dark hair with short facial hair. Julian is wearing a black T-shirt. His expertise and relatable approach have made him a go-to expert for millennials seeking to succeed as entrepreneurs and transform their lives. Learn about his programs on his website and via Instagram.

Photo credits: All photos by Meir Shavit, used with permission.

About Joanne Dunn

Joanne Dunn - Hailing from NYC, Dunn attended Columbia University's journalism program, also possessing a business and marketing degree from UMASS Amherst's prestigious Isenberg School of Management. Writing credits span from Forbes to The Knockturnal to Event Marketer. She writes about film, music, entertainment, hospitality, business, and lifestyle.

