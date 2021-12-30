Frustrated by Hand Sanitizer that Dries Out Your Hands? New Research Suggests You’re Not Alone

—

“Clean Hands Save Lives,” reads the headline on the handwashing page of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website. While proper hand hygiene certainly became top-of-mind for many of us over the past year and a half, the fact is that keeping one’s hands clean has been one of the best ways to prevent the spread of germs since long before COVID-19 came onto the scene. From common cold viruses to the flu, washing one’s hands often can keep all manner of infection at bay—as can the use of hand sanitizer when soap and water aren’t available.

Unfortunately, frequent hand sanitizer use can also be hard on your skin. In a recent survey of 226 adults by Muse Health, 43 percent of respondents said that using hand sanitizer was drying out their hands. Unpleasant texture (25 percent) was another common complaint, followed by smell (12 percent), and price (11 percent).

Though COVID-19 infection numbers are falling in some parts of the country, those surveyed aren’t using hand sanitizer any less frequently. In fact, 65 percent stated that they use hand sanitizer as often now as they did during the beginning of the pandemic. For 33 percent, this means sanitizing their hands more than once an hour. For 49 percent, it means using hand sanitizer every couple of hours.

Fortunately, if you’re among those who rely on hand sanitizer to protect yourself from whatever viruses and bacteria may be lurking on the surfaces you touch, this doesn’t have to mean living with dry, rough, painful hands. There are actually hand sanitizers on the market that offer the same healthy skin benefits as high-end beauty products do—and these include Muse Health’s dual-action hand sanitizer plus moisturizer.

Available in both fragrance-free and scented varieties, Muse Health’s hand sanitizer is formulated with 62 percent ethyl alcohol to kill 99.9 percent of germs in 15 seconds. Though it’s impressively fast-acting, it’s also moisturizing. The unique gel-cream serum is packed with vitamin E and glycerin, leaving hands soft and supple—not dry and chapped—even after multiple uses.

As the Omicron variant continues to make headlines in the US and throughout the world, the days of using hand sanitizer regularly are far from over. Fortunately, we don’t need to have cracked, dry hands in order to protect ourselves.

This content is brought to you by Hannah Madison.

