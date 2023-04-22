How LP Wellness Is Combining Beauty and Health: The Future of Beauty and Healthy Living

—

Over time there has been a great rise in stress worldwide due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its different variants. This uncertain virus has brought the world to its knees and affected mental health. Some of the critical factors that have triggered stress levels in people are isolation, grief, fear, and loss of income and jobs. Due to that, many people moved towards alcohol usage of drugs to tackle stress and anxiety. That has significantly impacted not just the inside but the outer beauty of people. However, a company named LP Wellness has taken it as a challenge to step out and help people in these critical times.

LP Wellness offers a variety of treatments for patients who are suffering from different health issues, including depression, anxiety, PTSD, cancer, and migraines. We also offer procedures for those who need to enhance their overall appearance for beauty-related procedures such as looking younger or getting laser skin resurfacing.

The company has launched its first store in the METAVERSE. The LP Beauty Coin is the only currency accepted in this establishment. Their customers would also gain access to mint their first NFT and use LP beauty Coin in every major city for Botox, Wellness drips, PDO threads, or wellness checkups. The LP beauty coin will change the way you shop for all your beauty needs. The best thing about this coin is that it will increase in value without expiring, and every NFT-holding customer will get special discounts on all services.

Talking further about the establishment of this company. Dr. Lexie Peterka, who used to own her own clinic in the beauty industry, has more than eight years of experience and knowledge at her disposal. In 2018, she decided to create LP Wellness & Aesthetics with the partnership of Dr. Paul Dreschnack, a very popular plastic surgeon with over 35 years of experience. He is well-known within his field and a winner of the Nobel Prize in Medicine and Nobel Peace Prize in India for developing a new method for treating patients suffering from burn injuries and other forms of congenital disabilities that often occur in India.

The partners expanded their resources by recruiting specialists for their health section and were fortunate enough to find Dr. Carlos Rodriguez, who has experience in internal medicine. Dr. Sophia Soloman is the Podiatrist on staff at their NYC allocation.

The company’s facility in New York City serves as a hub for internal medicine, ESTETICA & BEAUTY, physical therapy, fertility, and other services to enhance your overall health. You’ll feel rejuvenated and ready to tackle the next exciting chapter of your life after working with the team of expert professionals at LP Wellness.

The company believes in the match between inner beauty and the outer appearance of people. Everyone has a right and should present a naturally healthy appearance without having to rely on heavy makeup products in their daily lives. Not just that, the founder, Dr. Lexie Peterka, believes people should not ignore any diseases because, with the passage of time, they can become more dangerous and can have severe effects on overall health.

The LP Wellness & Aesthetics experts find mental health equally important as physical appearance. Hence, they offer other essential treatments concerning anxiety and mental health besides beauty treatments.

If you’re someone who depends on wearing cosmetics to feel like yourself or fighting a mental health battle within yourself, then LP Wellness & Aesthetics have exactly what you need.

Professional medical treatments and medication are not all that The LP Group offers its patients. They provide their services with love and care as if their patients are part of the large community. They do not discriminate and are open to helping people of all ages, from 21-65 years old, and their state-of-the-art facilities let them tailor the experience to their patient’s unique needs. For more information about their current available services, check out their official website online today!

