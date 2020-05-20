Get Daily Email
Home / Health & Wellness / How Mindfulness Helped Me Feel a Little Less Lonely

How Mindfulness Helped Me Feel a Little Less Lonely

On this episode you’ll hear about what I consider to be the most important aspect of mindfulness.

On this episode you’ll hear about what I consider to be the most important aspect of mindfulness. That is, non-judgement. Unfortunately, it rarely gets talked about.

 

Episode resources:

Previously published on meditationforthemasses.libsyn.com.

***

Photo credit: istockphoto.com

 

About Meditation for the 99%

Hosted by meditation teacher and political writer Jeremy Mohler, Meditation for the 99% brings mindfulness to the things that matter most in our lives—work, relationships, and, especially, politics.

