Home / Health & Wellness / How This One Phrase Helps You Understand Your Emotions, and Even Racism

How This One Phrase Helps You Understand Your Emotions, and Even Racism

Trying to escape the emotions we don’t want to feel.

Meditation teacher Tsoknyi Rinpoche’s phrase is an antidote to our habit of trying to escape the emotions we don’t want to feel.

In this episode you’ll hear about one time I was in the Dominican Republic and I was freaking out about how fast the teenager driving the van was driving, another story about a bridge made of glass, and how meditation can help you get in touch with your emotions instead of constantly trying to escape them, like most of us do.

Read more: jeremymohler.blog/how-the-phrase-real-but-not-true-can-help-you-understand-your-emotions-and-even-racism/

A version of this post was previously published on meditationforthemasses.libsyn.com and is republished here with permission from the author.

◊♦◊

Talk to you soon.

About Meditation for the 99%

Hosted by meditation teacher and political writer Jeremy Mohler, Meditation for the 99% brings mindfulness to the things that matter most in our lives—work, relationships, and, especially, politics.

