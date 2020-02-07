How to Help Others When You Are Depressed

When I’m depressed, it’s really difficult and sometimes impossible to help anyone. I’m quick to see my own limitations and fail to remember my strengths. Many people with stress and depression are more likely to:

Think that no one likes them.

Blame themselves for everything.

Start disliking themselves.

Interpret their actions in the worst light.

Keep talking about their mistakes all the time.

Low self-esteem is a major predictor of future stress, depression and anxiety.

On the flip side, our view of ourselves will improve when the depression improves. Thus, it is important to feel better so that we can prepare ourselves to help others. Here’s what you can do to make things work.

Set Your Self-Image Goals

The first and one of the most important things you can do is focusing on obtaining a good status.

It is important to avoid vulnerability during social interactions. For example, there’s no need to get others to notice your good deeds or qualities, and of course, you should avoid showing your weaknesses.

Analyses show that once a person sets some self-esteem goals, it will be easy for him or her to help others. Compassionate goals are often associated with fewer relationship conflicts, so you should try this method.

Be Supportive

It may not be possible for you to be supportive when you’re struggling in your own life, but trust me, once you start caring for others, you will receive the same type of care, help, love, and support. Try your best to keep personal conflicts away while you’re helping someone.

When something goes wrong, you can provide as much guidance and assistance as is possible.

We all mess up at times, but this does not mean we should stop supporting and loving others. In fact, the more we help, the higher will be our chances of receiving the same gentle response.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Forget About Others’ Mistakes

You might have made a lot of mistakes in your life, and you’re now trying to forget them to manage depression. Am I right?

A key to a successful and happy life is forgetting what other people said about you.

In simple words, we can say that you should forgive them and say:

It’s OK — we are humans and we all make mistakes.

You can take a friend out to dinner or lunch, make one’s day easier, pay them something if they need financial support, or even graciously let someone merge before you in traffic.

Make Constructive Comments

Making constructive, good comments to others is a good idea.

Your words are powerful and can bring positive changes in one’s life. It is understandable that you’re suffering from depression, but this should not keep you from being polite and nice to others.

You should bear in mind that it is not possible to maintain a relationship with destructive words. Avoid saying or doing anything that will be harmful to the people you love or want to be with. Sometimes it is enough to say “I love you,” as this will bring you closer to your beloved and may help you get rid of depression. You can invite them to read books on interesting topics.

In conclusion, we know that life is full of ups and downs, but there is no reason to be depressed or anxious. Instead, the focus should be on doing things that strengthen our connections to everybody. Investing in our relationships is the key to long-term happiness and health.

What do you say about it?

—

A version of this post was previously published on Medium and is republished here with permission from the author.



—

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: istockphoto