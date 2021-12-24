How to Safely Celebrate the Holidays During COVID-19

It’s the holiday season, and while people are making their lists and checking them twice, most are also hoping to avoid an uninvited guest—COVID-19.

You can still gather with loved ones, say U-M experts, you just need a plan.

The best tools for avoiding the coronavirus are now supported by more than a year’s worth of real-world evidence. There are simple steps you can follow to greatly reduce your risk of getting infected and getting sick.

4 ways to reduce COVID risk this holiday season

1. Get vaccinated

One of the most powerful tools for avoiding infection and illness is the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Before gathering, just make sure you’ve given yourself enough time to get the full effect of your vaccine or booster dose, especially if you’re planning to go to a larger gathering or even a smaller gathering,” said Laraine Washer, M.D., a clinical professor of infectious diseases at the University of Michigan Medical School and hospital epidemiologist at U-M Health. That means two weeks from the second dose of your primary booster for the mRNA vaccine or two weeks after the booster dose.

Why?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the COVID-19 vaccines protect everyone age 5 and older from getting infected and severely ill, and significantly reduce the likelihood of hospitalization and death. Unvaccinated people have higher case rates and higher death rates than those who are vaccinated against COVID-19. Getting a booster dose offers even more protection from infection—and may be especially important as the new omicron variant begins to circulate more widely.

2. Get tested

The vaccines are very effective, but just like all other vaccines, they’re not 100% effective at preventing an infection.

If you have symptoms, get tested before gathering and don’t attend unless your COVID test is negative. Thankfully, there are effective at-home tests.

“A test is better than no test,” said Riccardo Valdez, M.D., director for the Division of Clinical Pathology at U-M Health. “Use an at-home test as directed by the test insert and know that the more frequently you use them if you are feeling sick, the more likely you are to detect the infection.”

Valdez especially recommends the home antigen tests for people who are mildly symptomatic – like a runny nose, or if you don’t feel quite right but might chalk it up to allergies.

The tests are also valuable for asymptomatic people, though they are less sensitive. Be sure to follow the directions closely, as most tests are not one and done, advises Valdez. (For example, the popular BinaxNOW test contains two cards, designed for one person to test twice within three days.)

“Depending on the risk, for a multi-household gathering, you could take a rapid antigen test to provide an extra layer of assurance that no one has unrecognized or early infection,” said Washer.

When in doubt, or if you can’t find one of the at-home antigen tests, you should seek a molecular test from a laboratory or medical office.

Both Valdez and Washer advise taking the test as close as possible to the time of your gathering or event. If you are traveling, you should also take a test upon returning home.