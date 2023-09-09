How to Stop Making Excuses and Finally Find Time to Address Your Dad Bod

—

You probably anticipated that a lot would change when you had kids . Heck, the chances are that you even put plans in place for things like flexible working hours and the ability to ensure more free time. But, one thing that you likely didn’t factor in when you found out you were expecting was fitness.

Let’s face it, fitness is just one of those things that tends to fly out of the window as soon as even a small obstacle gets in the way. And, as obstacles go, having kids who eat up all of your workout time is a pretty big one! With such a great excuse, it’s no surprise that you’ve left your gym bunny life well behind you.

Unfortunately, that lack of exercise, mixed with the general physical requirements of life with children, leaves you at risk of strain injuries and increasing weight gain. Studies revealing that children with active parents are 5.8 times more likely to be active themselves also highlight the importance of fitness for fathers. You owe it to both yourself and your kids to start prioritizing your fitness again.

The question is, how are you supposed to do that when you barely have time to breathe in the day?

Step 1: Develop a fitness plan

While you might’ve been able to wing your fitness regime when you were footloose and fancy-free, a lack of set fitness plan when you have kids will likely mean that you just never get around to exercising. After all, there’s always something else that needs doing, and it’s easy to prioritize even small jobs like laundry over your fitness if you aren’t careful.

A reliable fitness plan should include –

Overall fitness goals

Fitness timelines

Pre-planned workout periods

Intended exercises

Meal plans

And more

All of this will provide you with an added incentive to prioritize and make time for your health. A plan that you can keep somewhere visible, like on your phone or the kitchen fridge, will especially keep you on track by taking all of the procrastination out of your fitness quest.

Step 2: Keep exercise at home

You might have loved going to the gym in your pre-child days, but with even a short commute there and back adding around half an hour to your fitness journey, you’re probably best off exercising at home.

After all, there’s a lot to be said for being able to pick up fitness at a moment’s notice. You’ll certainly be better able to fit a quick session in if you can grab your jogging shorts and get going while the kids eat their dinner or watch the latest episode of their favorite program. Luckily, there are loads of ways to get fit at home now, including –

Investing in a home gym

Following YouTube fitness videos

Running up and down stairs

And much more!

Step 3: Keep it short

In keeping with the last point, getting fit when you’re a dad is all about making the most of short bursts of time. After all, if you wait for a free hour when you can get down to a ‘proper’ workout, you’ll be waiting for weeks (or maybe even years)!

Twenty stolen minutes of exercise every day is better than the hour you might be able to find once a week at most. Regular routines are, after all, key to long-lasting fitness. So, set short goals of no longer than twenty minutes or so each day. You’ll be surprised how much easier it is to find that time than the long workout chunks that you’ve been longing for.

Step 4: Exercise with your partner

No one’s better at keeping you accountable as a dad than the partner with whom you co-parent. And, the same is sort of true for exercise. Having an exercise partner is great because it means you can get some socialization, and also much-needed accountability.

Your co-parent is a great choice for this because you’re both working in the same time frame, and you’re both at home. By working together, you’re far more likely to develop regular routines, and perhaps even better communication overall. Who knows – when they see both parents working out, the kids might even join in to turn this into a family affair that ensures fitness is never forgotten again.

Step 5: Seek professional help

As you can tell from the tips in this article, getting fit when you become a dad is a very different beast. You no longer have excessive amounts of time, and the chances are that you’re also a little bit older.

If you’re struggling to get fit with those things in mind, then it’s always worth seeking professional help. Working with a personal trainer who has a recognized personal training qualification is especially useful because it holds you accountable, keeps you on track, and helps with setting realistic goals for your time of life.

Whether you seek in-person training or easily accessible online options, a personal trainer can help you to perfect a lot of the steps that we’ve spoken about here. A quality personal trainer will also work closely with you to understand the time you have available, your specific levels of fitness, and your overall fitness goals. They’ll then set you dedicated exercises, fitness plans, and check-in dates that ensure you’re way more likely to stay on track and sort out that dad bod once and for all.

You don’t need a dad bod just because you’re a dad

Fit dads who are better able to keep up with their kids and do all of the heavy lifting without straining themselves are fun dads. With regular fitness focuses able to keep illness, weight gain, and other health problems at bay, fit dads also make the greatest role models.

While no one said it was easy, finding the time to address your dad’s bod at last really needn’t be as difficult as you’re imagining. It just requires a clear fitness vision, a dedication to the cause, and a handy guide like this one to get you going!

