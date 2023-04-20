How Washington Residents Find Recovery from Addiction – The Dedicated Contribution of Resurgence Behavioral Health

Drug addiction is growing at an alarming rate in different parts of the US, including Washington State. According to reports from authorities, nearly 37% of the states’ deaths were caused due to drug overdose in 2020. In addition to this, every day, countless people become victims of drug and alcohol addiction, most of who suffer in silence due to the stigma behind addiction treatment centers.

Recovery from drug addiction is never out of reach, irrespective of the intensity of addiction and dependence on drugs. It is only possible with the right treatment and support from addiction centers. Due to the growing health concerns, people are slowly but significantly considering washington state addiction treatment at rehab centers. These centers offer a personalized approach to treating and supporting patients during and after rehab to prevent relapse.

The drug treatment options provided by most Washington rehab centers include:

Residential treatment : It involves living at a facility, getting away from family, friends, work, school, and other daily activities. It can last a few days to several months and is recommended for individuals needing intensive care and continuous daily monitoring.

: It involves living at a facility, getting away from family, friends, work, school, and other daily activities. It can last a few days to several months and is recommended for individuals needing intensive care and continuous daily monitoring. Outpatient treatment : Individuals who can manage their symptoms and have decent control over their habits are recommended outpatient treatment procedures. Patients are treated over the day or evening but do not stay the overnight night at the rehab center. The major focus of this type of treatment is relapse prevention.

: Individuals who can manage their symptoms and have decent control over their habits are recommended outpatient treatment procedures. Patients are treated over the day or evening but do not stay the overnight night at the rehab center. The major focus of this type of treatment is relapse prevention. Sober living communities: In such communities, individuals recovering from addiction live with other recovering addicts in a supportive, safe, and drug-free environment.

How do the best treatment programs help patients recover from addiction?

The best treatment programs for addiction typically involve a comprehensive approach that addresses the addiction’s psychological, physical, and social aspects. Here are some key components that are often included in effective addiction treatment programs:

Medical assessment

Detoxification

Medication

Behavioral Therapy

Support group

Aftercare planning



Tips for finding the best rehab center for drug addiction

When we speak of addiction treatment, there is no one-size-fits-all. Every individual has different needs and with different medical history. Hence it is important to find rehab centers like Resurgence Behavioral Health that provide a personalized approach to treating all intensities of drug addiction and customizing treatment options based on the unique patient needs.

Many expert addiction treatment specialists believe drug abuse and addiction result from an underlying psychological or behavioral issue. Although it might not fit all cases, it is important to explore different methods to discover the root cause of addiction. This is where therapy comes into play! Treatment options offered by rehab centers should address more than drug addiction recovery. They should concentrate on therapies like CBT, art therapy, and more to address addiction’s root cause.

Most rehab centers in Washington State often gauge their success rate based on the condition of the released patient without considering their relapse phase. However, follow-up care is crucial for recovery and as important as drug detoxification. Hence, individuals looking for the best drug rehab centers in Washington State should opt for centers that offer follow-up care.

Resurgence Behavioral Health contributing to successful recoveries in Washington

At Resurgence Behavioral Health, Washington State residents can find comfort in the fact that the addiction experts go above and beyond to provide personalized and comprehensive care needed for an individual’s complete recovery.

For individuals suffering from drug abuse and addiction, the detox program is suggested by addiction experts who tailor treatment plans according to the patient’s individual needs. The detox program at Resurgence lasts from 30 to 90 days and will depend primarily on the intensity of the addiction. During the treatment, the patients are also allocated therapy specialists who help deal with and cope with the root cause of addiction. Some of the therapies include:

Group therapy

Behavioral therapy

Trauma-based therapy

Individual harpy

Family therapy

Once the patient is done with their detox, and addiction treatment, they are subjected to aftercare programs. At Resurgence, experts take one step ahead to ensure their patients do not fall back into addiction and relapse. Hence, they curate an individualized relapse prevention plan that ensures patients’ long-term sobriety and helps them lead a substance-free, healthy life.

