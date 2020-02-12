Get Daily Email
I Was Afraid to Teach Meditation Until I Remembered That Nerves Were Part of the Experience

I Was Afraid to Teach Meditation Until I Remembered That Nerves Were Part of the Experience

Concept that comes from Buddhism.

by

This episode is about a concept that comes from Buddhism called “emptiness.” You’ll hear about how I got started with meditation, my anxiety about being a meditation teacher, and why a flower isn’t quite a flower. Hmmm, this is going to get nerdy.

Read more about this episode and emptiness: jeremymohler.blog/i-was-afraid-to-teach-meditation-until-i-remembered-the-nerves-were-part-of-the-experience/

A version of this post was previously published on meditationforthemasses.libsyn.com and is republished here with permission from the author.

Talk to you soon.

Photo credit: istockphoto

About Meditation for the 99%

Hosted by meditation teacher and political writer Jeremy Mohler, Meditation for the 99% brings mindfulness to the things that matter most in our lives—work, relationships, and, especially, politics.

