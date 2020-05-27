Letting Go of Thoughts and Emotions That Don’t Serve You Isn’t Being Passive

On this episode you’ll hear about letting go, one of the most important parts of meditation practice, and why it doesn’t mean that you’re passive or a pushover.

Previously published on meditationforthemasses.libsyn.com.

