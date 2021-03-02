Losing the War Against Baldness? It’s Time to Change Your Strategy

—

You’ve tried pretty much every cream, pill, and shampoo in the hair loss aisle. But you still feel like you’re losing the war against male pattern baldness. The enemy seems to be gaining new ground every week.

If you’re tired of over-hyped and overrated over-the-counter solutions, it could be time to try something completely different. It could be time to look into a follicular unit extraction hair transplant, also called the FUE hair transplant.

Let’s take a closer look.

What is a FUE Hair Transplant?

The first thing you should do is forget the traditional image you have of hair transplant results.

“In my opinion, the problem has been that we have done a very poor job, until fairly recently, giving men and women natural hair restoration results that don’t look transplanted,” said Toronto hair transplant expert, Dr. Stephen Mulholland.

“People need to know there are alternatives to older treatments that left the stigma of hair transplant scars.”

The FUE hair transplant gives you a fuller head of hair, without the scarring, by using robotic (Artas) and Automated (NeoGraft) micro-rotatory punches to take the hair follicles from the back of your scalp and implant them into the areas where you want to see more volume.

How Long Do the Results Last?

The results you see from a successful FUE hair transplant are designed to be permanent. Yes, you read that correctly.

The problem with over-the-counter solutions is that they are temporary, at best. Even the most popular choice, Rogaine, doesn’t pretend to be a permanent solution. Its effects will stop working the second you stop using it. And you may even see their treatments growing less effective over time.

A lot of men will use Rogaine for a few years, with varying levels of success, then stop when they get sick of the process, or when they start to see their results fade. At that point, many will start investigating hair transplants.

What About Volume Adding and Hair Loss Shampoos?

First of all, there is no such thing as a magic shampoo that causes hair regrowth. But if you have tried them, you probably already knew that.

Most hair loss shampoos are designed to treat some very specific conditions that might be causing your hair loss, such as dandruff or psoriasis. These shampoos can help treat the inflammation on the scalp that may be blocking hair growth. However, if you have standard male pattern baldness, these products will be of little help.

On the other hand, volume-adding shampoos don’t actually add volume. They remove some of the things on your follicles that may be weighing your hair down. Flat hair looks like thin hair. These shampoos could help you look like you have more volume, but they can’t magically add actual volume.

There are few things more frustrating than losing your hair. And the worst part is knowing that you’re losing the battle. You invest a lot of time and money into empty promises from products that don’t actually work, while your hairline retreats back even further.

It could be time to call in the big guns.

